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Yaakov Kirschen

Dry Bones

Political cartoonist Yaakov Kirschen grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., made aliyah to Israel in 1971 and began drawing “Dry Bones” in January 1973. The internationally syndicated, award-winning cartoons ran in The Jerusalem Post for 50 years. They were reprinted in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, TIME and other mainstream media publications. The “Dry Bones” story has been covered by CBS, CNN and Forbes, among other outlets. He was a member of America’s National Cartoonists Society and the Israeli Cartoonists Society. Kirschen died at 87 on April 14, 2025.

Column
Togetherness
The chain of history.
Apr. 11, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
Good news, bad news
Apr. 10, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
Pre-Pesach wackiness
Apr. 7, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
We split the sea
And we ate the carp ...
Apr. 2, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
He didn’t get it right
But his heart was in the right place: Israel.
Apr. 1, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
A Dry Bones plan
How to fix Gaza.
Mar. 30, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
The Houthi game
Heed the rules.
Mar. 24, 2025
Dry Bones
Dry Bones
Column
Jews against Jews
The whole world is watching.
Mar. 21, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
Trump’s promise
Hell to pay ...
Mar. 19, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
Our hero
A life saver.
Mar. 17, 2025
Dry Bones
Credit: Yaakov (DryBones) Kirschen.
Column
In circles
But we keep going ...
Mar. 11, 2025
Dry Bones
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