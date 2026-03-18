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Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann

Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann leads Chabad Columbus at the Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center.

Eli Sharabi
Opinion
The Eli Sharabi story: One prayer, one year, one miracle
As Jews have done throughout their long and bloodstained history, he made the decision not only to survive but to thrive—to embrace the gift of life.
Dec. 12, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Jewels, Diamonds
Opinion
How the Louvre heist and Lot’s daughters expose Zohran Mamdani
Nov. 1, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Michelle Rukovitzin and Rinat Kasimov Wedding
Opinion
How an Oct. 7 amputee refuses to stop dancing this Simchat Torah
Oct. 12, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Bomb Shelter
Opinion
Sounds of sirens amid a deafening global silence
Though etymologically connected, a stark difference between the biblical ‘arei miklat’ and the ‘miklat’ of today reveals the moral inversion of our world.
Aug. 7, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Building Door
Opinion
Australia’s antisemitic arsonist and the choice the country faces
It can allow the door-burners to triumph, permitting hatred to fester until it consumes the values that make Australia a beacon of multicultural success, or it can choose to be a nation of door-openers.
Jul. 7, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Trumpet
Opinion
The silver trumpets’ promise
This time, Iranian leaders are reportedly huddled in underground bunkers, calculating their response to Israeli airstrikes.
Jun. 13, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Eliya Cohen
Opinion
Living on the edge: Resilience in troubled times
Yes, antisemitism exists. It always has. We will be identified as Jews by our haters, so we might as well live authentic lives on our own terms.
Apr. 25, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Eli Sharabi
Opinion
This year, Elijah came early: A hostage’s breathtaking defiance
From the deepest depths of earth to the highest realms of heaven, the prayers of Eli Sharabi created a bridge between worlds.
Mar. 31, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Omer Shem Tov
Opinion
The gallows, the tunnels and the tree: Hidden miracles from Persia to Gaza
Purim reminds us that salvation can come in the blink of an eye and that even in our darkest moments, we are never alone.
Mar. 12, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Peace Sign
Opinion
The Rebbe’s radical approach to anti-Israel Jews? More love
We must act with kindness and understanding toward those who harbor dangerous beliefs, even as they inflict pain upon themselves and our people.
Feb. 20, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
Samson Monument in Poland
Opinion
How Hamas stole Samson’s story: Ancient script, modern stage
Our enemies, ancient and contemporary, parade us around not out of kindness or magnanimity but to humiliate and destroy our people’s morale.
Feb. 13, 2025
Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann
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