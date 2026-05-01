More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Peruvian president draws backlash for stating Jews ‘pushed’ Germany into WWII

“It is unbelievable that in the 21st century, arguments worthy of the dark ages are being used to blame the victims of their own Holocaust,” the Jewish Association of Peru stated.

May. 1, 2026
Peruvian President José María Balcázar delivers his first address to the nation as Head of State after being sworn in as speaker of Parliament and subsequently assuming the presidency, at Plaza Bolivar in Lima, Feb. 24, 2026. Credit: The Office of the President of the Republic of Peru.
Peruvian President José María Balcázar delivers his first address to the nation as Head of State after being sworn in as speaker of Parliament and subsequently assuming the presidency, at Plaza Bolivar in Lima, Feb. 24, 2026. Credit: The Office of the President of the Republic of Peru.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

Peruvian President José María Balcázar faced sharp criticism after suggesting that Jews helped “push” Germany into World War II, echoing long-discredited antisemitic tropes.

“It is a monument to the history of commerce: how bills of exchange were born, how international trade moved, what role the Jews had in Germany’s national and international trade, how Germany was pushed into a war also partly because of the Jews because they controlled all the banks, all the commerce and practiced usury,” Balcázar said during a speech commemorating the 138th anniversary of the Lima Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The Jewish Association of Peru called the president’s remarks “outdated antisemitic theories.”

“It is unbelievable that in the 21st century, arguments worthy of the dark ages are being used to blame the victims of their own Holocaust,” the organization stated.

The Israeli and German embassies in Lima also issued a joint statement calling the claims “absurd” and historically baseless.

Balcázar’s office issued a clarifying statement on Wednesday that “the president of the republic regrets that those statements generated a mistaken perception regarding the Jewish people in the context of the beginning of World War II.”

“The Peruvian state has consistently maintained that Nazi fanaticism was the cause of that war and was responsible for the unforgivable genocide of the Jewish people,” his office stated. “This historic position, which led Peru to firmly support the creation of the State of Israel, remains unchanged. President José María Balcazar expresses his strongest rejection of the genocide committed against the Jewish people during World War II, reiterates his condemnation of antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and expresses his solidarity with the victims of the Holocaust.”

Balcázar, an interim leader appointed by Congress in February following the impeachment of former President José Jerí, is expected to remain in office until a new president is sworn in later this year.

Latin America
EXPLORE JNS
Karen Bradley
World News
British gov panel to probe ‘wider societal context’ of Jew-hatred in United Kingdom
“I am deeply concerned about the very real threats facing the Jewish community in Britain,” stated the chair of the Home Affairs Committee, part of the British House of Commons.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
The U.S. Capitol in Washington during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the building. Photo by Tyler Merbler via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Biden-era prosecutors proposed charges against nuns who attended Jan. 6 rally
“I would like to take a special assignment of finding and prosecuting them,” one Justice Department prosecutor wrote, according to messages shared by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
May. 1, 2026
School Classroom
U.S. News
Anti-Israel stickers displayed by parents at Michigan elementary-school event
The Birmingham Public Schools superintendent condemned the “inappropriate and offensive” stickers, stating that the district does “not tolerate intimidation, bullying, threats, discrimination or antisemitism in our schools.”
May. 1, 2026
Abdullah Sabah Albadri
World News
Migrant convicted of attempted terror attack on Israeli embassy in London in 2025
“Sadly, the embassy has faced various security alerts in recent times,” the Metropolitan Police stated.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani demands Israel release New Yorkers aboard flotilla
“My team has been in direct contact with state and federal partners as we work to confirm the whereabouts and conditions of these New Yorkers,” the New York City mayor said.
May. 1, 2026
Park Slope Food Coop
U.S. News
NY Jewish leaders call for probe after Jew-hatred at food coop meeting
At a Park Slope Food Coop meeting about boycotting Israel, a member, who reportedly compared Jews to Nazis, was applauded for saying that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country.”
May. 1, 2026
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Who’s to blame for declining American support for Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin