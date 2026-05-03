Two US service members missing during joint exercise in Morocco
The search is on-going, U.S. Africa Command said.
Two U.S. service members participating in “African Lion 2026" were reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco, on May 2.
“U.S., Moroccan and other assets from ‘African Lion’ immediately initiated coordinated search and rescue operations, including ground, air, and maritime assets,” U.S. Africa Command said.
The incident remains under investigation and the search is on-going.
“African Lion” is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise. Its goal is to strengthen cooperation among U.S. forces, NATO Allies and African partner nations.
“Hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, the exercise focuses on joint all-domain operations, crisis response and multinational interoperability. It enhances regional security and supports U.S.-Africa Command’s strategic objectives, showcasing readiness to respond to crises and contingencies globally,” according to a U.S. Army website.