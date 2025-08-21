Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Billionaire philanthropist donates $250,000 to Mamdani super PAC

The philanthropist Elizabeth Simons reportedly made the largest contribution to the group to date.

A demonstrator holds up a sign supporting New York state representative Zohran Mamdani ahead of the June 24 Democratic primary, during the “No Kings Protest” in New York City, June 14, 2025. Credit: MoonlightonaSnowyNight via Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS)

Elizabeth Simons, a philanthropist and daughter of the late mathematician turned billionaire hedge-fund manager James Simons, donated $250,000 to a pro-Zohran Mamdani super PAC, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

New Yorkers for Lower Costs, the “official Zohran Mamdani super PAC,” claims that it has raised “millions from over 10,000 donors.”

Simons’s represents the largest in the PAC, the Post reported.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman and Democratic Socialist who is running as the Democratic candidate in the race for New York City mayor, has drawn extensive criticism from Jewish groups and others for his censure of Israel and rhetoric that appears antisemitic. Mamdani has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if the latter visited the Big Apple.

A super PAC supporting Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who lost in the Democratic primary to Mamdani and is running as an independent, reportedly raised more than $26 million.

