‘Deeply troubling developments’ in Democratic Party, says pro-Israel Dem group

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

Democratic Majority for Israel called for the Democratic Party to remain united against Jew-hatred following what it called “a series of deeply troubling developments within the Democratic Party and progressive community that reflect a growing willingness to excuse or embrace rhetoric and policies hostile to the safety of Jewish Americans, to Israel and to those who support its right to exist in peace and security.”

A series of incidents reflect a “troubling pattern” of “the erosion of core pillars of the Democratic Party and the marginalization of pro-Israel voices across the progressive landscape,” the group stated. “This trend stands in contrast to the Democratic Party’s proud tradition of standing up to antisemitism and hate and steadfastly supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

DMFI singled out Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, who has declined to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and party leaders in North Carolina, who called for an arms embargo against the Jewish state, “falsely accusing the country of genocide and apartheid.” It also noted that the National Education Association, the country’s largest labor union, cut ties recently with the Anti-Defamation League.

“The vast majority of elected Democrats in Congress and in governors’ mansions are working to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and are fighting back against the rise in antisemitism,” DMFI stated. It added that it “will continue working to ensure that our party remains proudly pro-Israel, rooted in fact and principle, and unafraid to stand up against rhetoric and policies that cross those lines.”

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, stated that “the Democratic Party is a big tent. It means we are a political home for people from every background who believe in justice, equality, dignity and opportunity for all.”

“It means we champion those who have been marginalized—including Jewish Americans, who have joined with others in the big tent to help shape the values of this party,” he stated. “But being a big tent doesn’t mean there’s space for hate. Let me be clear, at a time of rising antisemitism, there’s no place for rhetoric that can be seen as a call to violence.”

“There is no room in the Democratic Party for hate speech or incitement to violence and calls to ‘globalize the intifada.’ That is not progressive. That is not justice,” Martin added. “Let me be clear: there is no room in the Democratic Party for that rhetoric or any rhetoric that can be seen as a green light to terror.”