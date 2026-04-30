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US urges allies to block ‘pro-Hamas’ Gaza flotilla

“The United States expects all our allies, particularly those who have committed to supporting President Trump’s successful 20-Point Plan, to take decisive action against this meaningless political stunt,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Apr. 30, 2026
A sailboat passes near St. Mark's Square as it departs to join the Global Sumud Flotilla's "Spring Mission 2026" in Venice, Italy, on April 18, 2026. Credit: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images.
A sailboat passes near St. Mark’s Square as it departs to join the Global Sumud Flotilla’s “Spring Mission 2026" in Venice, Italy, on April 18, 2026. Credit: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images.
Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The United States denounced the Global Sumud Flotilla as a “pro-Hamas initiative” on Thursday, urging allies to deny participating vessels access to ports and logistical support, and to pursue legal action against those involved in “this terror-supporting flotilla.”

“The founder of the Global Sumud Flotilla has publicly expressed support for the Iranian regime and its terror proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah,” Tommy Pigott, U.S. State Department spokesman, stated. He added that the flotilla is tied to the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, an entity sanctioned in January “for operating at Hamas’s behest.”

The flotilla is “a baseless, counterproductive effort to undermine President Trump’s Peace Plan,” Pigott stated.

“The United States expects all our allies, particularly those who have committed to supporting President Trump’s successful 20-Point Plan, to take decisive action against this meaningless political stunt by denying port access, docking, departure and refueling to vessels participating in the flotilla,” he said.

The State Department is calling on all allies to issue “clear public warnings” to their citizens to “refrain from participating in this terror-supporting flotilla in any manner or risk facing any applicable legal consequences.”

The Israeli Navy intercepted multiple vessels from the flotilla on Wednesday in the eastern Mediterranean, detaining activists and preventing the ships from reaching Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had “instructed them to prevent the flotilla of Hamas supporters from reaching the shores of Gaza.”

“The mission was carried out with complete success,” he said. “Not a single ship and not a single Hamas supporter reached our territory, or even our territorial waters. They were turned back and will return to their countries of origin. They will continue to watch Gaza on YouTube.”

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