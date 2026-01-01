Hostages Forum closes Tel Aviv offices amid call to return body of Ran Gvili

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Wednesday it was ending its activities “in its current form.”

The Israeli group launched its operation the day after thousands of terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, butchering roughly 1,200 and kidnapping 251 more into the Strip.

The Forum stated on X that it was closing its headquarters on 13 Leonardo da Vinci Street in Tel Aviv, marking 817 days since “that cursed Saturday.”

However, it added that it will not end its mission until the last deceased hostage, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, returns from Gaza.

Captivity survivor Eitan Horn arrived at the group’s offices on Wednesday and thanked Check Point founder Gil Shwed for allowing the workers, volunteers and hostages’ families to occupy the building for more than two years.

In a separate X post on Wednesday, the Forum, also known for its slogan “Bring Them Home,” stated that “More than anything we wanted for Ran Gvili, the last hostage in Gaza, to come home this year. We counted down the days until New Year’s Eve, praying that by then he would be back home... And even if he is not home by then, we are not stopping until Rani is home.”

More than anything we wanted for Ran Gvili, the last hostage in Gaza, to come home this year.

We counted down the days until New Year’s Eve, praying that by then he would be back home.



Because until he is home, we are all still frozen on October 7th, and no new year can truly… pic.twitter.com/eYR23ZiqST — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 31, 2025

The Gvili family had met earlier this week with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

They presented the president with a specially prepared display featuring Gvili’s ammunition pouch, which was recovered from the battle site in Kibbutz Alumim, adjacent to the Gaza Strip, in which he fell.

The pouch was placed in a display case, with a drawing of the 24-year-old Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officer and Israeli and American flags.

The display reads, “First one in, last one out.” And, “From hero to hero, President Trump—I am asking you to bring me home to Israel. Ran Gvili.”

The pouch “symbolizes the power of mutual responsibility” and Gvili’s “determination as he saved hundreds of Nova festival attendees and prevented terrorists from infiltrating Kibbutz Alumim,” according to the Forum.

When the massacre began, Gvili left his house in Meitar, put on his uniform and headed out to fight. About 10 days before he had broken his shoulder, and was waiting for surgery, yet he still chose to join the battle.

The Forum vowed to continue fighting for the fallen hostage’s right to return home.