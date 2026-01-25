IDF narrows in on Gaza cemetery in search for last hostage’s remains

Israel’s military has been conducting a large-scale operation since late last week to locate the remains of the late Master Sgt. Ran Gvili of the Israeli police, who was abducted by Hamas, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

The operation is focused on a cemetery in northern Gaza and includes extensive scanning while utilizing all available intelligence.

“The State of Israel is determined to return the late Ran Gvili to Israel for burial. His family is constantly updated and is familiar with the details of the operation,” the PMO said.

Gvili, a 24-year-old Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) volunteer from Meitar, fought with extraordinary courage on Oct. 7, 2023. When the massacre began, he left his house, put on his uniform and headed out to fight. Only 10 days before he had broken his shoulder, and was waiting for surgery, yet he still chose to join the battle.

“Rani told us he would not let his friends fight alone, and that even with the fracture he could still hold a handgun,” said his father Itzik. “I will never forget the look in his eyes. It was as if he was saying, ‘This is what I have waited for my entire life.’”

Gvili went to the Beersheva police station, joining the forces headed toward Alumim, a religious kibbutz near the Gaza Strip.

During the battle close to Alumim, he rescued about 100 people who had fled the Nova music festival and killed 14 members of the Hamas terrorist organization.

He was shot in the arm and leg during the fighting. He held his position, choosing not to evacuate and radioing information about the enemy forces to his fellow officers until he died from his wounds.

Hamas abducted his body to Gaza.