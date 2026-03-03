Israel arrests foreigners for allegedly recording security site in Tel Aviv

Israel on Tuesday detained two foreign nationals on suspicion of documenting a sensitive security facility in Tel Aviv, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Officers of the Yarkon sub-district arrived at the scene after receiving reports regarding two individuals observed carrying cameras and allegedly broadcasting in real time to a foreign media outlet, according to the statement.

The officers instructed the suspects to cease filming and began examining the circumstances.

The individuals identified themselves as journalists and presented press credentials that were found to have expired.

The suspects were transferred for further questioning, according to police.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that the two were Turkish journalists working for television channel CNN Türk.

The Israel Police on Sunday said that an Arab-Israeli citizen from the central city of Lod was arrested after he expressed support for Iranian missile attacks targeting the Jewish state and shared locations of impact sites.

The suspect, a male in his 20s, was said to have been arrested alongside a family member after he posted the location of a missile impact on his TikTok account, writing in Arabic: “You haven’t yet seen the worst.”