Israeli gov’t to approve new agreement with South Sudan, says Israeli FM
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar congratulated his newly appointed counterpart, as the two diplomats discussed the situation of both countries.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke over the phone on Monday with James Pitia Morgan, congratulating him for his appointment as South Sudan’s foreign minister.
Israel’s top diplomat said that he had updated Morgan in the “Knesset’s approval of the Framework Agreement for Cooperation between our countries,” adding that he will submit it to the government for final approval “very soon.”
Spoke with the Honorable James Pitia Morgan and congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 4, 2026
The Minister updated me on the situation in his country and I briefed him on developments in our region.
I also… pic.twitter.com/n95TReU0Dh
In 2023, the two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen bilateral relations across 10 key sectors, including agriculture, water management, health, education, and economic development.
Israel recognized South Sudan’s sovereignty a day after it became an independent state on July 10, 2011.
Later that month, the Jewish state announced that it had established full diplomatic relations with the landlocked East African country.