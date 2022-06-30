More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

UNRWA criticized for failure to dismiss teachers involved in anti-Jewish incitement

“Teachers who call to murder Jews must be barred from the classroom for life,” says UN Watch chief; Palestinians call suspensions “unacceptable.”

Jun. 30, 2022
Palestinians receive food aid at an UNRWA distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on May 26, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Palestinians receive food aid at an UNRWA distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on May 26, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

The director of UN Watch has criticized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East for its failure to dismiss six educators the Geneva-based NGO claims have engaged in anti-Semitic incitement.

A recent review by UN Watch of UNRWA operations in Palestinian schools found that the teachers had repeatedly and publicly called for the murder of Jews. Following the publication of the UN Watch report, the NGO demanded the six educators be fired.

Instead, they were placed on administrative leave.

“Teachers who call to murder Jews must be barred from the classroom for life,” UN Watch chief Hillel Neuer said in a statement. “These temporary suspensions are just a slap on the wrist.”

The refugee agency, said Neuer, “is trying to pretend they solved the problem, even as they signal to their staff—and to terrorist organizations like Islamic Jihad, which pressed UNRWA to reject the ... report—that they don’t really object to the virulent anti-Semitism of their teachers, which UNRWA and its donors know pervades the agency.”

UN Watch had exposed more than 120 UNRWA teachers and other staff who “praise Hitler, glorify terrorism and spread anti-Semitism,” said Neuer, yet UNRWA has not named a single one who has been fired.

Instead, he continued, UNRWA’s first reaction was to try to discredit UN Watch, calling it a “politically motivated organization” that tries to “delegitimize the work of the agency.”

UNRWA deputy commissioner-general Leni Senseth said, “The actions of this organization [UN Watch] and the coordinated comments by satellite organizations, demonstrate yet again the real intent. They seek to destroy, not build; to invite conflict, not build a lasting peace.”

In a statement published on its website, UNRWA said that its senior executives had briefed donor states about “allegations of hate speech recently levied against several Agency staff members” which it said “were timed to disrupt the annual UNRWA pledging conference at United Nations headquarters in New York.”

According to UN Watch, the suspensions sparked outrage from Palestinian groups.

The Joint Committee for Palestinian Refugees, a coalition that includes the Palestinian Authority, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, called on UNRWA “to immediately rescind its procedure of suspending six employees, and not to respond to U.S.-Israeli pressures and dictates.”

Walid al-Awad, head of the Palestinian National Council’s refugee committee, said UNRWA’s suspension of the teachers was “unacceptable and must be dropped immediately.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, Canada and the European Union, demanded the teachers’ suspensions be reversed, saying it “will not in any way allow UNRWA’s acquiescence to Zionist pressure and incitement.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

United Nations Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin