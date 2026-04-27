Jerusalem Hills come back to life one year after devastating wildfires

One year after an unprecedented wave of wildfires swept through the Judean and Jerusalem Hills during Israel’s 2025 Memorial and Independence Day, signs of recovery are now emerging. Areas that until recently appeared charred black, including forests such as Ayalon Canada Park, Eshtaol Forest, the Burma Road and the Forest of the Martyrs, now offer views of renewed greenery.



The fires burned nearly 18,500 dunams, spreading under extreme weather conditions: high temperatures, humidity and strong winds. The most severe damage was recorded in the pine and eucalyptus forests; orchards and low vegetation were less affected.



Around 80% of the affected area is managed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), which began restoration efforts only days after the fires. In the initial phase, burned trees were cleared from main areas, including roads and parking areas. Crews also removed safety hazards along the Burma Road and in Eshtaol Forest parking areas.



The second phase of restoration has begun, expanding reparations to service roads and secondary trails. Natural recovery is already underway, with vegetation, shrubs and new tree seedlings beginning to appear, signaling the local ecosystem’s resilience.

Eshtaol Forest in central Israel after raging wildfires in 2025. Credit: Bonnie Sheinman/KKL-JNF.

The restoration process goes beyond clearing and cleaning. KKL-JNF plans to manage the affected areas in the coming years through careful ecological monitoring and controlled grazing for about three years, allowing vegetation to re-establish itself. Any decisions on replanting will be made only after in-depth surveys.



Restoring the parks and forests is a priority, as they offer a combination of nature, landscapes and heritage in the heart of Israel. As part of its restoration efforts, KKL-JNF is rebuilding infrastructure, preserving environmental values and improving access in the parks, and helping restore them as leading destinations for recreation and outdoor activities.



KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky said that “last year’s fires were among the most severe we’ve experienced, but they also remind us of the need for continued investment in forest rehabilitation. We are committed not only to restoring what was damaged, but also to building more resilient forests for the future. Nature is already showing its strength, and we are here to support it and ensure it endures for generations to come.”

