More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Supreme Court orders concrete measures against Haredi draft evaders

A panel of judges led by the court’s Deputy President Noam Sohlberg set out a series of measures government bodies must adopt.

Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Supreme Court orders concrete measures against Haredi draft evaders

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Israeli Supreme Court
Israeli Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg at the court in Jerusalem, July 18, 2022. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Sunday ordered the government to take a series of measures against ultra-Orthodox draft evaders, in response to petitions accusing the state of contempt of court for failing to enforce conscription laws.

In an unusual move, the five-judge panel led by Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg set out a series of measures government bodies must adopt following the coalition’s failure to regulate the Haredi draft exemption through legislation, Channel 12 News reported.

“In the absence of concrete measures indicating an intention to act to enforce the duty of conscription ... there is no choice but to order operational steps, which are nothing more than the direct implementation of the judgment,” the justices wrote.

Among other measures, the court ordered the Israel Land Council to convene within 21 days to decide how to condition housing discounts on applicants’ draft status. It also told the Ministry of Labor to decide within 21 days how to amend eligibility criteria for subsidized daycare and after-school programs so that compliance with the draft law becomes a prerequisite.

In addition, Israel’s finance and transport ministers were given 35 days to consider canceling discounts on public transportation for ultra-Orthodox men who have not regularized their status with the Israel Defense Forces.

The justices also ruled that those dodging conscription should be denied municipal tax discounts. Government ministries were ordered to report on their compliance to the court by June 1.

In November, the High Court unanimously ordered the state to formulate sanctions to enforce IDF conscription, stressing that government benefits should not be granted to those evading service.

Sunday’s enforcement ruling included sharp criticism of the Israel Police for failing to assist the military in arresting draft evaders.

“The social message arising from the police refraining from acting specifically against those who seek to thwart enforcement through widespread disturbances is that the offender benefits, a message that cannot be accepted,” the judges wrote, the Kan News public broadcaster reported.

Haredi political leaders condemned the latest decision in the case. Knesset member Yitzhak Goldknopf, whose United Torah Judaism Party has long been a key partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called on the premier to “immediately” pass a law regulating the ultra-Orthodox draft.

“This is a ruling over which a black flag flies,” Goldknopf told local media. “It is a serious crossing of a red line and a direct blow to the heart of the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. No sanctions will silence the voice of Torah.”

MK Moshe Gafni, whose Degel HaTorah faction is part of Goldknopf’s party, charged that Israel was “gradually losing, step by step, its identity as a Jewish and democratic state.

“The High Court is acting consistently and systematically to harm Torah scholars and diminish their place in the state. We will not lend a hand to this,” he vowed. “Torah scholars are the foundation of our existence as a people.”

Israel’s coalition government late last month moved to pass the 2026 state budget without the highly debated draft exemption law, which was temporarily shelved.

“We are now putting aside controversial issues that are not suitable for wartime,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, citing both the legislation that would exempt haredi yeshivah students from military service as well as several unspecified proposed reforms.

The enlistment bill that was under consideration reflects Netanyahu’s attempt to forge a compromise with his Haredi political partners.

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox sector generally considers national service a distraction from Torah study and a threat to their way of life. However, Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught on Israel and the ensuing war have heightened demands by the general public that Haredim contribute to the nation’s defense.

Between 63,000 and 66,000 young Haredi men studying in yeshivahs are legally required to serve. Since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel, more than 1,000 haredim have voluntarily enlisted, and a similar number have volunteered for civilian national service.

Defense and Security Legal Affairs
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran's Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran demands US lift blockade before talks resume
Washington “must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” as a condition for “resolving issues,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says.
Apr. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Somaliland
World News
Israeli Cabinet unanimously approves first ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem finished a three-year tour as envoy to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles in August 2025.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Former Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely. Credit: courtesy PMO
Israel News
Israel’s former UK envoy to head PM’s public diplomacy office
Tzipi Hotovely will be filling a position that has been vacant for two years.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran's top negotiator and speaker of its parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, meets Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defense Forces and Army Staff, in Tehran, April 16, 2026. Photo by Hamed Malekpour/Iranian Parliament Communication Office/Handout via Getty Images.
World News
Ghalibaf said to step down as Iran’s top negotiator amid internal rifts
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf was reportedly forced to resign after seeking to include the nuclear issue in the talks.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled Iranian crown prince, and his wife during a demonstration in Berlin, April 23, 2026. Photo by John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
European journalists, politicos ‘abdicated their professional responsibilities,’ Pahlavi says
The exiled Iranian opposition leader said they failed to address Tehran’s human rights violations.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu Herzog Israel
U.S. News
Netanyahu: Relieved Trump ‘safe and strong’ following attack at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
“We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Apr. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A small boat loaded with merchandise sails past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is Iran’s ceasefire strategy backfiring?
Apr. 26, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unraveling the lies we were told about hate in America
Jonathan S. Tobin
Martin Sherman
Column: INTO THE FRAY
Why this war must be waged
Martin Sherman