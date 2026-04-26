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News   Israel News

IDF soldier killed, six wounded in Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon

Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, was the third soldier killed in battle during a fragile ceasefire.

Apr. 26, 2026

IDF soldier killed, six wounded in Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon

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Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19. Credit: IDF.
Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 26, 2026 / JNS )

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed and six others were wounded in a Hezbollah explosive drone strike in Southern Lebanon on Sunday, the military said.

The fallen soldier was identified as Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion, from Petach Tikvah.

In the same incident, an officer and three soldiers were seriously wounded, one soldier sustained moderate injuries and another was lightly hurt, the IDF said, adding that the wounded were evacuated to hospital for treatment, and their families have been informed.

Fooks is the third Israeli soldier to be killed in southern Lebanon since a ceasefire came into effect on April 17, and the first to be killed in a direct Hezbollah attack during the truce, according to the IDF.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Sunday evening mourning the fallen soldier.

“Our hearts grieve over fallen soldier, Sergeant Idan Fooks, of blessed memory, in battle in Southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu said. “My wife and I, along with all citizens of Israel, send our deepest heartfelt condolences to Idan’s family and share in their heavy loss. We wish a speedy and full recovery to our soldiers who were wounded in this difficult incident.

“Idan fought with bravery and courage alongside his comrades to restore security to the residents of the North, and this is what we shall continue to do. May his memory be blessed and cherished forever.”

Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating the fragile truce, while the Iran-backed terrorist organization denied responsibility and blamed Israel for ceasefire breaches.

Following the deadly attack, the IDF said it carried out a wave of airstrikes and artillery fire in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure north of the Israeli-declared security zone.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which was extended last week by U.S. President Donald Trump for three weeks, Israel retains the right to act against “planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.”

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