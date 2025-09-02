Mum’s largely the word from US Jewish groups on Nadler retirement

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Major U.S. Jewish organizations opted not to release statements in the hours after Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), a senior Jewish congressman, announced that he won’t seek reelection next year.

The 78-year-old, who has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1992, stated that having “fought back against the growing antisemitism in America, speaking out against hateful rhetoric and providing direct funding to protect vulnerable non-profit institutions” were among his accomplishments.

The congressman, who has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “worst leader in Jewish history” and said that he intends to vote against transferring offensive weapons to the Jewish state, didn’t mention Israel in his statement about his retirement.

He has also been a sharp critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he has accused of “authoritarianism.”

JNS sought comment from more than half a dozen major U.S. Jewish groups about Nadler’s announcement. None responded at press time.

J Street, which self-identifies as “pro-Israel, pro-peace,” wished Nadler a “mazal tov” on “such an illustrious career representing the people of New York and the United States.”

“We are so grateful for your leadership as co-chair of the Jewish caucus, and as a principled progressive, pro-Israel, pro-peace champion,” the group stated.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America stated that “as the longest-serving Jewish member of Congress, Rep. Jerry Nadler has been a staunch ally and defender of our values.”

The council thanked Nadler “for his decades of leadership, commitment to the Jewish community and public service.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition stated that Nadler “is a disgrace.”

Nadler “endorsed communist defund-the-police antisemite Zohran Mamdani on day one,” and in “his retirement interview, said Israel is committing mass murder and war crimes in Gaza ‘without question,'” the RJC said. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Jerry.”

Mort Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that Nadler is among the congressman who are most hostile to Israel and that he “takes extreme left wing stands on issues.”

“He supported the disastrous Obama Iran deal and inappropriately condemned Israel’s needed judicial reforms at a nonpartisan meeting honoring Israeli prime minister Golda Meir,” Klein said.

The ZOA leader told JNS that Nadler “also tried to interrupt and stop my testimony before his Judiciary Committee when I was criticizing radical Islamic hatred and violence against Jews, Israel and America.”

“It’s no surprise that Nadler proudly endorsed Jew-hating, Israel basher and America-hating communist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor,” he told JNS. “Nadler’s leaving Congress will not be missed by friends of Israel or American patriots.”