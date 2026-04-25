IDF kills terrorists in Lebanon amid Hezbollah’s ongoing ceasefire violations

The Israel Defense Forces killed more than 15 Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon over the weekend as the Iranian proxy continued to challenge the fragile truce.

On Saturday, the terrorist group fired two projectiles from Lebanon toward Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the border communities of Margaliot, Manara and Misgav Am, the IDF said in a separate tweet. One projectile was intercepted and the other struck an open area, according to the military. No injuries were reported.

“This is a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” the army said.

Minutes earlier, the Israeli Air Force downed a “suspicious aerial target” that was spotted flying over IDF soldiers in the buffer zone in Southern Lebanon under Israeli control, the IDF added.

Also on Saturday, forces of the 36th Division attacked and eliminated three Hezbollah gunmen who were traveling in an armed pickup truck equipped with combat means in Southern Lebanon.

A terrorist riding a motorcycle in Southern Lebanon, south of the forward defense line, was also killed, the military continued.

Additionally, combat teams of the Golani Brigade and the Multidimensional Unit (also known as the “Ghost Unit”) identified two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the Litani area, south of the forward defense line, and directed the IAF to eliminate them.

“The IDF continues to operate in the forward defense line area to remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces,” the Israeli military noted.

חיסול מחבלי חיזבאללה נמשך: צה"ל חיסל יותר מ-15 מחבלים בדרום לבנון במהלך סוף השבוע



לפני זמן קצר, כוחות אוגדה 36 תקפו וחיסלו שלושה מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שנסעו על טנדר חמוש באמצעי לחימה. בנוסף, חוסל מחבל שנסע על אופנוע בדרום לבנון, דרומית לקו ההגנה הקדמי.



מוקדם יותר היום,… pic.twitter.com/G7CYQvvp8k — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 25, 2026

On Friday night, the IDF attacked launchers belonging to Hezbollah in three areas north of the military’s forward defense line.

The launchers that were struck in the areas of Deir ez-Zahrani, Kfar Roummane, and Al-Sa’miya in Southern Lebanon posed a “concrete threat to IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel,” the army stated.

Since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran on Feb. 28, Hezbollah joined its patrons in the Islamic Republic, prompting Israel to launch a ground incursion into Lebanon. The IDF currently holds a security zone along the Lebanese border and continues to clear the area of terrorist elements and infrastructure.