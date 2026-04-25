IDF arrests Palestinians who entered restricted military zone in Jenin
Israeli forces detained 11 suspects and are searching for the others.
About 20 Palestinian suspects on Saturday infiltrated a closed military zone established more than a year ago by the Israel Defense Forces operating in the Jenin camp in northern Samaria.
The IDF said the troops from the Menashe Brigade spotted the suspects in the area and together with Border Police officers arrested “most” of them.
Security personnel continue to comb the area for the other suspects, the military added.
Those who were detained were transferred for questioning.
According to outlet Walla News, 11 unarmed suspects were caught and sent for interrogation by Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) investigators.
The entire Jenin camp has been declared a closed military zone as an area where IDF forces routinely operate against terrorists.
Security forces, led by the Israeli Civil Administration—a government unit subordinated to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)—permit coordinated entries only for authorized Palestinian civilians to collect equipment and belongings.
In this case, the entry of Palestinians took place without coordination, Walla News reported.