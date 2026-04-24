Netanyahu reveals early-stage prostate cancer treated successfully

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Friday that he underwent treatment for a very early-stage malignant tumor in his prostate and has fully recovered.

“Today, my annual medical report was published,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war, in order not to allow the Iranian terror regime to spread even more false propaganda against Israel.”

“I ask to share with you three things,” he continued. “1. Thank God, I am healthy. 2. I am in excellent physical condition. 3. I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it’s behind me.”

Netanyahu said that a year and a half ago, he underwent successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate and has since been under routine medical monitoring.

“In the last monitoring, a tiny spot of less than a centimeter was discovered in the prostate,” he wrote. “Upon examination, it turned out to be a very early stage of a malignant tumor, with no spread or metastases whatsoever.”

The prime minister said doctors told him the condition was common among men his age and that he could either remain under monitoring or undergo treatment.

“You already know me,” Netanyahu wrote. “When I’m given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level.”

“I underwent targeted treatment that removed the problem and left no trace of it,” he said. “I went to a few short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely.”

Netanyahu thanked the doctors and medical teams at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and urged Israelis to take care of their health.

“From you, citizens of Israel, I have only one request: Take care of your health. Get checked, and follow the doctors’ instructions,” he wrote.

“And from here, on the eve of Shabbat, I pray for the peace of our wounded in body and soul, and send them a warm hug and complete healing in your name. Shabbat Shalom.”