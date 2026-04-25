IAF slays armed terrorists in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force on Friday eliminated armed Palestinian terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip after they were identified riding on a pickup truck, the military said.

“The terrorists were operating to advance immediate terror plots against IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The terrorists were attacked and eliminated from the air to remove the immediate threat, the army said.

“IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the [ceasefire] agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military added.

The ceasefire in Gaza has remained in place since it took effect on Oct. 10. According to U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Hamas and the other terrorist groups in the Strip must lay down their weapons for an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip to happen.