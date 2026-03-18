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Paul Miller

Paul Miller is a media and political consultant based in the Chicago area.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after a meeting in Tehran in 2019. Credi: Press Office of the Government of Armenia.
Opinion
Israel must address Armenian antisemitism
Toxic rhetoric is coming from the highest levels of the Armenian government.
Dec. 3, 2023
Paul Miller
From left: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The Democratic Party that Grandma Ida feared
Nov. 16, 2023
Paul Miller
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Source: kremlin.ru
Opinion
An Armenian leader’s false Holocaust analogy
Sep. 20, 2023
Paul Miller
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (right) greets his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem on March 29, 2023. Photo by Miri Shimonovich/Israel Foreign Ministry.
Opinion
A trilateral alliance against Iranian aggression
United by the growing threats they face in the Middle East, America, Israel and Azerbaijan possess the opportunity to act together.
Apr. 24, 2023
Paul Miller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in 2018. Credit: Armenia Government.
Opinion
Why the US and Israel should not overlook the south Caucasus
The growing alliance between Armenia, Russia and Iran is more dangerous than the Biden administration appears to think.
Dec. 21, 2022
Paul Miller
The Arizona State Capitol. Credit: Shutterstock.
Opinion
Rep. Salman seeks to turn Arizona Holocaust-education bill into win for anti-Semitism
Many are concerned that if it passes as is, the legislation would create an opening for the memory of the Holocaust to be misappropriated by bad actors who make false comparisons of Israel to the Nazis.
May. 26, 2021
Paul Miller
Israeli and Azerbaijani flags at the Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders. Credit: Akos Nagy.
Opinion
Jewish community needs to reject narrative warfare
An often-overlooked element comes from Armenia and its supporters, who exploit the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an attempt to score political points regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
May. 21, 2021
Paul Miller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in 2018. Credit: Armenia Government.
Opinion
Iran, Russia and the Eurasian nexus subverting American interests
It is no coincidence that Armenia is mimicking the behavior of other malign actors, a pattern that extends beyond the cybersphere.
Apr. 13, 2021
Paul Miller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in 2018. Credit: Armenia Government.
Opinion
Combating surging anti-Semitism means rooting out under-the-radar sources
Jew-hatred is embedded into the Armenian cultural fabric and is a central pillar of the country’s religious warfare.
Dec. 2, 2020
Paul Miller
Sen. Robert Menendez (R-N.J.) speaking at AIPAC policy conference. Credit: AIPAC.
Opinion
It’s time for Sen. Bob Menendez to be consistent on Iran
If he speaks out against Tehran’s destabilizing activities, then he must also publicly acknowledge Armenia’s disturbing role in that equation.
May. 6, 2020
Paul Miller
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in 2018. Credit: Armenia Government.
Opinion
Beware of the sanctions busters
With most of the world looking to stay out of the Trump administration’s crosshairs, Armenia, which shares a small border with northern Iran, may be offering the mullahs one of their best escape routes from crippling American sanctions.
Aug. 8, 2019
Paul Miller
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