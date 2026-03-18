Paul Miller

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Many are concerned that if it passes as is, the legislation would create an opening for the memory of the Holocaust to be misappropriated by bad actors who make false comparisons of Israel to the Nazis.
An often-overlooked element comes from Armenia and its supporters, who exploit the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an attempt to score political points regarding the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
With most of the world looking to stay out of the Trump administration’s crosshairs, Armenia, which shares a small border with northern Iran, may be offering the mullahs one of their best escape routes from crippling American sanctions.