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News   Israel News

Israeli child lightly wounded in Samaria attack

A “temporary security cordon” was imposed on Madama, a Palestinian village near Nablus, as police searched for the assailant.

Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli child lightly wounded in Samaria attack

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Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene of a rock-throwing attack in northern Samaria, April 23, 2026. Credit: Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene of a stoning in northern Samaria, April 23, 2026. Credit: Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

An Israeli child was lightly wounded by a flying glass due to a stoning in northern Samaria on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces and medical officials confirmed.

“A short while ago, a terrorist hurled stones at vehicles driving on a central road in the area of Madama,” the military said. “As a result, an Israeli civilian was lightly injured and received medical treatment at the scene.”

Soldiers were conducting searches for the terrorist and a “temporary security cordon” was imposed on Madama, a Palestinian village near Nablus (Shechem), it added.

The Magen David Adom first response group identified the child as a five-year-old boy, saying medics treated him for light wounds from glass fragments. The attack took place on Route 60, the main north-south highway in Judea and Samaria, according to MDA.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to data gathered by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report published in February.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
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