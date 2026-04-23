Hamas ‘fabricates humanitarian crisis’ to stall disarmament

The Israel Defense Forces continues to neutralize immediate security threats within the Gaza Strip, conducting targeted strikes against Hamas operatives while the terror organization simultaneously orchestrates a fabricated humanitarian crisis to derail ongoing efforts to disarm it, according to Israeli security officials.

IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the current ceasefire agreement and continue to operate to remove any immediate threat to Israeli forces, who currently operate within around half of the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the IDF eliminated Ayman Housna in central Gaza. Housna, a Hamas terrorist, manufactured and repaired weapons used by Hamas operatives to carry out attacks against IDF troops. A day later, the military eliminated Anas Khaled Safi, another Hamas terrorist in central Gaza, who was planning to carry out an attack against IDF troops within the immediate timeframe.

While the IDF maintains its defensive posture, the Israeli defense establishment has identified a clear pattern in which Hamas attempts to spread false accusations against Israel regarding non-compliance with Phase I of the ceasefire agreement. The terror group’s ultimate aim is to demand changes to the Phase II framework and delay its mandatory disarmament, according to security officials.

“Hamas is trying to stall for time and is using all means to maintain its grip on power,” an Israeli security official stated.

“Whenever negotiations over an agreement take place, Hamas intensifies false campaigns about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in order to secure international support through fabricated crises,” the official added.

Despite the persistent Hamas propaganda surrounding starvation and medical collapse, the official said, “the situation on the ground is clear. There is no shortage of food in the Gaza Strip for an extended period, and the humanitarian systems are stable and functioning.”

Hamas continues to strengthen itself economically due to the aid trucks entering Gaza, whether through systematic taxation of merchants or through smuggling attempts, stockpiling food in warehouses and controlling markets, the official added.

The logistical scope of the humanitarian operation facilitated by Israel’s Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) sees 600 aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip every day through the Kerem Shalom Crossing in the south and the Zikim Crossing in the north.

The United Nations and approved registered international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) bring in about 20% of this aid, while state actors and the private sector supply the remainder. There is no limitation on the amount of aid that the UN and NGOs can bring in, and their shipments are prioritized, the official stressed.

During the recent escalation with Iran, emergency home front instructions temporarily impacted the crossings for two days, but operations rapidly returned to full capacity.

Food constitutes the vast majority of this aid, making up between 70% to 80% of the truckloads. The military places no restriction on the type of food entering the enclave, ensuring a diverse range of sustenance, including necessary protein and dietary fiber.

Since the beginning of the ceasefire in January 2025, over 1.5 million tons of food have entered the Gaza Strip. “These quantities significantly exceed the nutritional needs of the population in the Gaza Strip according to accepted international methodologies, including those of the UN World Food Program” according to the security official.

Within Gaza, actors like the World Food Program and the World Central Kitchen support an extensive domestic production network. According to international organizations operating in Gaza, 209 local community kitchens produce over 1.5 million hot meals per day. Furthermore, 33 bakeries produce 3.6 million pita bread loaves daily.

The water and sanitation infrastructure operates at a similarly high capacity. Currently, four main water pipelines supply the Gaza Strip. Three of these lines are operated by Mekorot, the Israeli national water company. An additional pipeline comes from Egypt, based on an extended line from a desalination plant funded by the United Arab Emirates that pumps water into the southern part of the Strip.

In the southern area of the Gaza Strip, two desalination facilities are operational, including a UNICEF desalination plant in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. To increase its output and serve hundreds of thousands of people, this southern desalination plant is connected directly to Israel’s “Kela” power line. Dozens of additional wells and water pumping facilities operate across the Gaza Strip, regularly fueled by the UN and international organizations. Consequently, the water supply in the Gaza Strip significantly exceeds the international humanitarian threshold.

Hamas has heavily focused its recent false campaigns on the medical sector, disseminating claims that hospitals are shutting down due to a lack of fuel and engine oil. The defense sources categorically refuted these claims.

“The medical response in the Gaza Strip is stable and functional,” the security official stated. “I haven’t heard of any hospital that shut down recently in Gaza.”

Gaza features dozens of functioning hospitals, with nine field hospitals and three permanent public hospitals operating in its south. In northern Gaza, three field hospitals, four large central clinics, and eight permanent public or private hospitals are operating. In addition, approximately 200 other medical centers and points are operating with the support of the UN, INGOs, and local medical actors.

The flow of medical logistics is continuous. Since the beginning of the ceasefire, trucks carrying 12,500 tons of medical supplies and 20 new ambulances have entered Gaza. The entry of medications into the Gaza Strip is permitted without restriction, alongside the continuous entry of medical equipment, said the official.

The military continues to implement necessary security inspection mechanisms to prevent terror elements from exploiting the entry of aid. “There are restrictions on equipment defined as dual-use, which has been demonstrably used by Hamas in the past for terrorist buildup,” the official noted. “Contrary to recent claims, there has been no ‘blanket tightening’ of policy, but rather the continued consistent implementation of security inspection mechanisms.”

Addressing specific claims of fuel shortages, the security official confirmed that the military tracks the fuel distribution daily. “There is not a shortage of fuel,” the official affirmed. “Every morning there are hundreds of thousands of liters of fuel that are stored in Gaza by the UN mainly, and they are distributed daily.” Furthermore, a very large shipment of engine oil went into Gaza last week and was distributed to medical facilities to keep generators operational.

Meanwhile, Hamas has been taking part intalks in Cairo, claiming on Monday that it provided a “positive response” to a revised proposal for proceedings with both phases of the ceasefire in parallel, according to Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq Al Awsat. Talks have been ongoing with officials representing the Trump Administration and with Gaza Board of Peace Director-General Nikolay Mladenov

