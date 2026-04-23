IDF strikes terrorist weapons transport in southern Gaza, killing one
Israeli forces remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the Oct. 10, 2025, truce.
The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday struck terrorists transporting weapons “in a manner that posed a threat” in the southern Gaza Strip, eliminating one.
“Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance,” the military stated.
On Wednesday night, ground troops stationed in northern Gaza encountered several armed Hamas terrorists who approached the truce-instituted Yellow Line, the IDF said in the same statement.
“Following the identification and in order to remove the threat, the terrorists were struck and eliminated from the air,” it stated.
Also on Wednesday, IDF troops eliminated two terrorists after they crossed and approached the Yellow Line in the southern and northern Strip, respectively, the military said earlier on Thursday.
Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” it added.
The current ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.
On Tuesday, IDF troops killed a terrorist in the Gaza Strip who had infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 massacre.
Khamis Muhammad Khamis Qassas was operating near the Yellow Line in southern Gaza and approached IDF troops in a manner that posed an imminent threat, per the army.