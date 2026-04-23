More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Friends of Zion founder urges Trump to ‘stand strong’ behind Israel

Mike Evans honors pro-Israel advocates, highlights the US president’s steadfast support at Jerusalem Independence Day event.

Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans (left) presents the “Hineni” Award to Yoseph Haddad (third from left, flanked by foreign ambassadors, at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, April 22, 2026. Photo by Roi Yehuda.
Apr. 23, 2026
Steve Linde
JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

A high-profile Independence Day event at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, hosted by its founder, Mike Evans, brought together evangelical leaders, Israeli officials and international figures in a show of support for Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The gathering, held in honor of Trump, also honored pro-Israel advocates aligned with the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, underscoring what organizers described as a global network of support for the Jewish state.

Evans stressed the political and moral influence of the evangelical community, particularly in the United States, saying it would continue to press Trump to stand firmly with Israel.

Addressing Trump directly, he said: “We are the force behind you. Stand strong for Israel!”

Rejecting claims from radicals on the American right and left that Israel had pressured Trump to wage war against the Iranian regime, he said, ‘If you are looking for someone to blame for the pressure on President Trump, it is us, the Evangelicals. We are responsible, and we will continue to be.”

Evans added, “Evangelicals are the ones who elected President Trump and we are the ones who stand with Israel. We will not stop pressing him to act on its behalf.”

Israel influencers Hillel Fuld, Yoseph Haddad and Australian actor Nate Buzolic were among those presented with the FOZ “Hineni” (“Here I am”) Award by Evans, who praised them for their powerful and eloquent advocacy for the Jewish state. The program was broadcast live to millions worldwide and featured messages from evangelical figures calling on Trump to continue his strong backing of Israel.

Hundreds attended the event, moderated by journalist Maayan Hoffman, including Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, foreign diplomats serving in Israel, representatives of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, business leaders, former hostages and Holocaust survivors. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who was billed as the keynote speaker, was summoned to Washington to join a second round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

In his address, Evans praised Trump’s record on Israel, citing recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the relocation of the U.S. Embassy and efforts to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He described the president as acting “with determination despite immense pressure.”

Evans highlighted Trump’s longstanding ties to Israel, including his receipt of the Friends of Zion Award in 2017, presented at the White House in recognition of his steadfast support for the Jewish state. The award, initiated by former Israeli president Shimon Peres, has been given to dozens of world leaders.

In parallel with the event, Evans launched a nationwide billboard campaign across Israel featuring Trump’s image and the slogan “The Deliverer.” The signs were placed in major cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, in what organizers described as an expression of gratitude for Trump’s support and a call for continued leadership.

At the event, he announced plans to broadcast “Kotel prayers” tied to ongoing evangelical support efforts for Israel to 50 million Christians from the Western Wall in Jerusalem later this year.

Evans, widely regarded as a leading voice in the global evangelical movement and a friend of the American president, has organized multiple large-scale campaigns aimed at strengthening support for Israel, including international gatherings following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks involving leaders representing more than 250 million Christian believers worldwide.

Organizers said the latest campaign reflects ongoing efforts to mobilize evangelical backing for Israel at a time of continued regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxies.

Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli civilians are detained by police after crossing into Syrian territory, April 22, 2026. Credit: Israel Police's Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Jewish activists detained after crossing into Syria, Lebanon
“The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes its severity, which constitutes a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF troops,” said the military.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Elbit Systems
Israel News
Israel reaches $200 million deal with Elbit Systems for aerial munitions
“The IDF must have, at all times, the means to operate without reliance on external factors,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
UNIFIL
World News
Second French UNIFIL soldier dies following Hezbollah attack
French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin said the Iranian proxy ambushed the peacekeeping force.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press aboard Air Force One, April 17, 2026. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: ‘No time pressure’ for Iran to return to ceasefire talks
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that “Operation Economic Fury” against Tehran would continue.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, April 14, 2026. Credit: Ronen Horesh/GPO.
Israel News
Hezbollah only obstacle to peace between Israel, Lebanon, says Israeli FM
Israel must abandon the idea of making concessions for peace, which have eroded its security, said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Apr. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
John Phelan was sworn in as the 79th Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) at the National Archives on March 25, 2025. Credit: Office of the Secretary of the Navy.
U.S. News
Phelan to step down as US Navy secretary
The announcement came without explanation amid a U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
Apr. 22, 2026
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow