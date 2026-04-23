Friends of Zion founder urges Trump to ‘stand strong’ behind Israel

A high-profile Independence Day event at the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem on Wednesday, hosted by its founder, Mike Evans, brought together evangelical leaders, Israeli officials and international figures in a show of support for Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The gathering, held in honor of Trump, also honored pro-Israel advocates aligned with the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, underscoring what organizers described as a global network of support for the Jewish state.

Evans stressed the political and moral influence of the evangelical community, particularly in the United States, saying it would continue to press Trump to stand firmly with Israel.

Addressing Trump directly, he said: “We are the force behind you. Stand strong for Israel!”

Rejecting claims from radicals on the American right and left that Israel had pressured Trump to wage war against the Iranian regime, he said, ‘If you are looking for someone to blame for the pressure on President Trump, it is us, the Evangelicals. We are responsible, and we will continue to be.”

Evans added, “Evangelicals are the ones who elected President Trump and we are the ones who stand with Israel. We will not stop pressing him to act on its behalf.”

Israel influencers Hillel Fuld, Yoseph Haddad and Australian actor Nate Buzolic were among those presented with the FOZ “Hineni” (“Here I am”) Award by Evans, who praised them for their powerful and eloquent advocacy for the Jewish state. The program was broadcast live to millions worldwide and featured messages from evangelical figures calling on Trump to continue his strong backing of Israel.

Hundreds attended the event, moderated by journalist Maayan Hoffman, including Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, foreign diplomats serving in Israel, representatives of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, business leaders, former hostages and Holocaust survivors. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who was billed as the keynote speaker, was summoned to Washington to join a second round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

In his address, Evans praised Trump’s record on Israel, citing recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the relocation of the U.S. Embassy and efforts to counter Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He described the president as acting “with determination despite immense pressure.”

Evans highlighted Trump’s longstanding ties to Israel, including his receipt of the Friends of Zion Award in 2017, presented at the White House in recognition of his steadfast support for the Jewish state. The award, initiated by former Israeli president Shimon Peres, has been given to dozens of world leaders.

In parallel with the event, Evans launched a nationwide billboard campaign across Israel featuring Trump’s image and the slogan “The Deliverer.” The signs were placed in major cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, in what organizers described as an expression of gratitude for Trump’s support and a call for continued leadership.

At the event, he announced plans to broadcast “Kotel prayers” tied to ongoing evangelical support efforts for Israel to 50 million Christians from the Western Wall in Jerusalem later this year.

Evans, widely regarded as a leading voice in the global evangelical movement and a friend of the American president, has organized multiple large-scale campaigns aimed at strengthening support for Israel, including international gatherings following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks involving leaders representing more than 250 million Christian believers worldwide.

Organizers said the latest campaign reflects ongoing efforts to mobilize evangelical backing for Israel at a time of continued regional tensions, including the ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxies.