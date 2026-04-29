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WATCH: Sharren Haskel visits Druze holy site, praises community’s role in Israel

Deputy FM extends holiday greetings during annual Nabi Shu’ayb pilgrimage.

Apr. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Druze and Israeli flags are raised as Syrian Druze leaders visit the Israeli Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel during the festival of Nabi Shuaib on April 25, 2025. Photo by Rabia Basha.
Druze and Israeli flags are raised as Syrian Druze leaders visit the Israeli Druze town of Daliyat al-Karmel during the festival of Nabi Shu’ayb on April 25, 2025. Photo by Rabia Basha.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited the shrine of Nabi Shu’ayb, one of the holiest sites for the Druze community, during annual holiday celebrations, she posted on social media on Wednesday.

“I witnessed the beautiful spirit of prayer and celebration that defines this community,” Haskel wrote.

She described the Druze community as “a cornerstone of our society,” adding: “We don’t just live side-by-side; we build our future together through deep mutual respect and a shared commitment to our ‘Covenant of Life.’”

Haskel concluded by wishing celebrants a “happy and meaningful holiday,” adding the traditional greeting: “Ziyarat Maqbula!”

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