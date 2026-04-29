WATCH: Sharren Haskel visits Druze holy site, praises community’s role in Israel
Deputy FM extends holiday greetings during annual Nabi Shu’ayb pilgrimage.
Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited the shrine of Nabi Shu’ayb, one of the holiest sites for the Druze community, during annual holiday celebrations, she posted on social media on Wednesday.
“I witnessed the beautiful spirit of prayer and celebration that defines this community,” Haskel wrote.
She described the Druze community as “a cornerstone of our society,” adding: “We don’t just live side-by-side; we build our future together through deep mutual respect and a shared commitment to our ‘Covenant of Life.’”
Haskel concluded by wishing celebrants a “happy and meaningful holiday,” adding the traditional greeting: “Ziyarat Maqbula!”
I was honored to visit the shrine of Nabi Shu’ayb, one of the holiest sites for the Druze community, as they gathered for their annual holiday celebrations. I witnessed the beautiful spirit of prayer and celebration that defines this community.— Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) April 28, 2026
The Druze community is a… pic.twitter.com/FaGbeiFKnh