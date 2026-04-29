Israeli gov’t body OKs building of 126 homes in northern Samaria town of Sa-Nur

The Supreme Planning Council of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration on Wednesday gave final approval for the construction of 126 permanent homes in Sa-Nur, northern Samaria, as part of the rebuilding of the town that was evacuated during the 2005 Gaza disengagement.

“This approval is a clear message to our enemies: We are here to stay,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said following the approval. He added: “Sa-Nur is returning to be an inseparable part of the map of Jewish communities, and this is just the beginning.”

“After a years-long struggle, we’re practically removing the disgrace of the Disengagement Law in northern Samaria. We promised to regulate the settlement and build the land—and we are delivering,” added Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry responsible for civilian matters in Judea and Samaria.

On April 19, 16 families had already moved into temporary caravans in Sa-Nur, marking the first Jewish presence at the remote site in almost 21 years.

The Israeli government’s unilateral disengagement in 2005 entailed the destruction of four Jewish communities in northern Samaria: Sa-Nur, Homesh, Ganim and Kadim, in addition to 21 towns in the Gaza Strip.

In March 2023, the Knesset voted 31-18 to repeal parts of a 2005 law banning Israeli civilians from entering and residing in the villages.

It took several more months for the Israel Defense Forces to green-light the return.

Israel’s Security Cabinet in May 2025 approved 22 new Judea and Samaria villages, including the re-establishment of Homesh and Sa-Nur. The rebuilding of Ganim and Kadim received approval from the Cabinet in December.