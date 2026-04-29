Two Jews reportedly stabbed outside synagogue in London
Two British Jews were stabbed outside a synagogue in London’s Golders Green neighborhood, according to the Shomrim emergency response organization.
Jewish security volunteers detained the suspected stabber, who was then subdued and arrested by police, they said.
Shomrim, a predominantly Haredi volunteer organization, did not specify the severity of the victims’ injuries, but said they were being treated by medical personnel from Hatzola, another Haredi community group specializing in rapid emergency medical response.
“One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public,” Shomrim wrote on X.
The group’s personnel “responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended” and used a taser on him, before arresting him, according to the post.
Knife Attack on Golders Green Road – Suspect Detained by Shomrim and Arrested*— Shomrim (North West London) (@shomrimlondon) April 29, 2026
One male was seen running along Golders Green Road armed with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.
Shomrim responded immediately and detained the suspect. Police attended and…