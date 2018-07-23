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Jordanian MP: ‘West Bank must come under Hashemite banner’

Jordanian Parliament member Muhammad Al-Zahrawi: “The West Bank must come under Hashemite banner; the plundering Jews are prophet slayers.”

Jul. 23, 2018
Calling the current Palestinian leadership "juvenile," Jordanian Parliament member Muhammad Al-Zahrawi said that "according to the constitution, the West Bank belongs to Jordan," and that "all Jordanian lands must come under the Hashemite banner." His speech was posted on YouTube by Jordan Days TV. (MEMRI)
Calling the current Palestinian leadership “juvenile,” Jordanian Parliament member Muhammad Al-Zahrawi said that “according to the constitution, the West Bank belongs to Jordan,” and that “all Jordanian lands must come under the Hashemite banner.” His speech was posted on YouTube by Jordan Days TV. (MEMRI)

Calling the current Palestinian leadership “juvenile,” Jordanian Parliament member Muhammad Al-Zahrawi said that “according to the constitution, the West Bank belongs to Jordan” and that “all Jordanian lands must come under the Hashemite banner.”

His remarks came on July 18 during a special session of the parliamentary House of Representatives, which had convened to deliberate the government’s policy statement. Much of Al-Zahrawi’s speech was devoted to a sarcastic attack on Jordanian Tourism Minister Lina Annab, who had said that the Israelis were “cousins.”

Calling them “the plundering Jews, the slayers of prophets,” Al-Zahrawi said: “Your prime minister must not pass any deal with them, and must seriously contemplate annulling the Wadi Araba Treaty, which was detrimental to the Jordanians.” His speech was posted on YouTube by Jordan Days TV.

Muhammad Al-Zahrawi: “Members of parliament conspired against Palestine, with the plundering of the Jews, to whom the tourism minister [referred as] her ‘cousins.’ They have violated the honor of our women, our children, and our homes, as well as our trees and our stones in Palestine. Those ‘cousins’ of our minister of tourism killed my grandfather, my brother, and my uncle in Palestine. Those ‘cousins’ of our minister of tourism lay traps for Jordan, its king and the Hashemites. Those ‘cousins’ of our minister of tourism spread corruption in Syria and Iraq through the so-called ‘Arab Spring.’ It was your ‘cousins,’ Minister of Tourism! I pray for Allah to wreak vengeance upon them. Your prime minister must not pass any deal with them, and must seriously contemplate annulling the Wadi Araba Treaty, which was detrimental to the Jordanians.

[...]

“In 1948, those ‘cousins’ of ours entered Palestine and occupied it. I am talking now about the ‘cousins’ of the Tourism Ministry. Your ‘cousins’ entered Palestine, and they took. ... They are the ‘cousins’ of the minister of tourism. She said so herself. You and I do not take any pride in having such ‘cousins’ or even neighbors. The plundering Jews, the slayers of prophets, entered Palestine, and the heroic Jordanian army also entered the West Bank in Palestine, and all the people of the West Bank became Jordanian citizens, with ID numbers.

[...]

“When King [Hussein] made the decision to disengage from the West Bank, there was a sensible Palestinian leadership, but the current Palestinian leadership is juvenile, and has failed in its management of the affairs of the Palestinian people. Therefore, Jordan must intervene. According to the constitution, the West Bank belongs to Jordan. I am not saying that [Jordan] should be the alternative [Palestinian] state, but because all Jordanian lands must all come under the Hashemite banner, which is a source of pride for us all.”

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