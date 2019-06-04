More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Nechama Rivlin, wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, dies at 73

Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau called her a “woman of valor,” who for many years “stood by her husband as he served the public with endless devotion and humility.”

Jun. 4, 2019
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin with his wife, Nechama Rivlin, during the French Ambassador's ceremony awarding the Legion Honor, at the ambassador's home in Jaffa, on June 18, 2014. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/Flash90.
Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin with his wife, Nechama Rivlin, during the French Ambassador’s ceremony awarding the Legion Honor, at the ambassador’s home in Jaffa, on June 18, 2014. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/Flash90.

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, passed away at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah on Tuesday, one day before her 74th birthday.

Israel’s first lady had suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which scar tissue accumulates in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe, and had undergone a lung transplant in March.

In recent years, Rivlin had been seen in public with a portable oxygen tank, including when accompanying her husband at official ceremonies.

Born in an Israeli farming community, she married the future president in 1971 and was a trusted adviser throughout his political career.

She is survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.

In a statement, the president thanked the hospital’s staff for the “dedicated, sensitive and professional treatment she received over the last few months, nights and days, with a broad and welcoming heart.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow over her passing, lauding her “heroic” battle against her illness.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife Sara and I express deep sorrow for the passing of the wife of the president, Nechama Rivlin,” the prime minister said.

Blue and White Party co-chairman Benny Gantz said the party is “bowing its head” in her memory. “Nechama was a wonderful woman; she faced difficulties with a smile and was a model for all of Israel,” he said.

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Nechama Rivlin … who was like a mother to us all,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said via the army’s official Twitter account.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein offered his condolences to Rivlin on behalf of the parliament. “She was a special person; her bright and shining countenance touched everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed,” he said in a statement.

Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau called Rivlin a “woman of valor,” who for many years “stood by her husband as he served the public with endless devotion and humility.”

Jewish Agency chairman Issac Herzog also expressed his condolences, saying, “The Jewish Agency and Jews worldwide mourn First Lady Nechama Rivlin, who passed away today. She was involved in many social charities with love and modesty, opening the doors for Israelis and for the Jewish people. We embrace President Rivlin and family and share their grief.”

Nechama Rivlin is expected to be laid to rest on Wednesday at the cemetery on Mount Herzl, where a funeral will take place at the Gedolei HaUma (“Leaders of the Nation”) section, and eulogies will be delivered.

The Rivlin family has invited the public to attend her funeral.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin