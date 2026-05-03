More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel blasts media reports falsely claiming monastery in Lebanon was demolished by IDF

The military publishes photos showing the structure intact after Associated Press report.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A Catholic convent near the Southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, May 2, 2026. (IDF)
A Catholic convent near the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, May 2, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s special envoy to the Christian world on Saturday blasted “false” media reports led by the Associated Press that the IDF demolished a monastery in Southern Lebanon.

The report by the American news agency comes amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been shelling northern Israel with rockets and missiles despite a ceasefire, and follows an incident in which an Israeli soldier damaged a statue of Jesus in Lebanon.

“It is happening again. Another lie about a monastery being destroyed,” envoy George Deek tweeted on X. “Rest assured, the monastery is intact and safe.”

“False stories about Israel are pushed fast, checked later, and used to paint Israel as uniquely evil. The pattern isn’t accidental. It’s deliberate.”

He reposted an earlier tweet by the Israeli Foreign Ministry headlined “Fake News” to encourge the media that reported it or shared it to correct the story.

“This isn’t just sloppy. It’s reckless and deliberate. If you shared it, correct it now.”

In 2018, Deek was appointed envoy to Azerbaijan, becoming Israel’s first Christian ambassador.

The report by the AP’s Mideast correspondent, Bassem Mroue, which stated that “a Catholic convent is bulldozed” in its headline, was subsequently published by The Times of Israel with its own headline that the IDF admitted damaging but not demolishing the site.

The IDF said that Hezbollah had used the deserted compound in the border village of Yaroun to fire rockets at Israel multiple times during the war.

Israeli soldiers had caused damage to a structure that “had no external signs indicating it was a religious building,” and “after identifying religious indicators inside the complex, the forces acted to prevent further damage,” the statement said.

The Israeli military published photos showing the intact structure.

The AP report had cited hearsay that Israel’s military used bulldozers to destroy parts of a Catholic convent.

The Israeli pushback came weeks after two Israeli soldiers were jailed for 30 days and dismissed from combat duty after one damaged the statue of Jesus in the village of Debel and the other photographed the incident.

Media Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Noam Bettan
Israel News
Israeli delegation heads to Vienna for Eurovision 2026
“I am very happy and excited to represent our beautiful country,” contestant Noam Bettan said.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces helicopter fires a missile toward Hezbollah terrorists, near the Israeli-Lebanese border, May 2, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Hezbollah rockets target Upper Galilee
The attack “constitutes an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” according to the IDF.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla are moored off the coast near Ierapetra on the Greek island of Crete, May 1, 2026. Photo by Eleftherios Elis Mitza/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Leaders of Gaza-bound flotilla arrive in Israel after naval interception near Greece
Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila “will be transferred for questioning by law enforcement authorities,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force fighter jets, including advanced F-35 and F-15 platforms produced by Lockheed Martin and Boeing, fly over southern Israel. Credit: Lockheed Martin/Boeing/Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel approves procurement of two fighter squadrons
Defense officials cite Iran war lessons, decade-long buildup plan.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A bonfire celebrating the holiday of Lag B'Omer, which commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock
Israel News
Israel cancels Lag B’Omer pilgrimage to Meron amid security concerns
Police enforce road closures and warn of zero tolerance for violence following online incitement.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel troops operate to secure the Yellow Line ceasefire line in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, January 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Terrorists killed in Gaza after approaching IDF troops
“Three terrorists were eliminated, and an additional hit was identified,” the army said.
May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips