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Israeli citizen among nine charged with voting illegally in US elections

“Upholding the integrity of our elections, and the right of American citizens to determine the outcome, is non-negotiable,” stated David Metcalf, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Our democracy depends on it.”

JNS Staff
Election, Ballot
An individual places a piece of paper in a ballot box. Credit: Element5 Digital/Pexels.
(Oct. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Yehuda Peer, 30, an Israeli citizen who lives in Merion Station, Pa., was one of nine people charged in U.S. District Court, in Pennsylvania’s eastern and middle districts, with voting illegally in U.S. elections.

Peer was charged with a count of “voting by an alien,” the U.S. Justice Department said. “The information alleges that the defendant, a citizen of Israel and lawful permanent U.S. resident, illegally voted in the 2024 general election.”

He and each of the others faces up to a year in prison and a fine for each time they allegedly voted illegally.

The nine range in age from 21 to 80. A Polish citizen and a Russian citizen are each accused of voting illegally in 2022 and 2024. A Greek citizen was accused of voting illegally in 2022, and in 2024, two Cuban citizens, a Kenyan citizen and a Dutch citizen allegedly voted illegally.

“Upholding the integrity of our elections, and the right of American citizens to determine the outcome, is non-negotiable,” stated David Metcalf, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Our democracy depends on it.”

Brian Miller, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, stated that “these cases are important, because the crime of illegal voting undermines the integrity of our elections and harms citizens by stealing the power of our votes.”

“Illegal voting is not a victimless crime but a serious affront to the principles of our democratic republic,” he said.

Homeland Security Investigations identified the accused offenders.

Legal Affairs U.S. Elections
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