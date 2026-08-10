A restrained response will not merely fail to deter Hamas from attacking Israel again, but will be perceived as an acceptable price to pay for the damage that it inflicted on civilians three years ago.
“Gratitude is one of Judaism’s foundational values, and very much belongs on Rosh Hashanah,” Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, told JNS. “We will never forget the nearly 3,000 victims of this terror attack, many of whom were members of the Jewish community.”
“It’s a small technical change, but it’s obviously going to make a very significant difference by opening this up to the lowest-income New Yorkers, who struggle to make ends meet,” David Greenfield, of Met Council, told JNS.
The Federation told JNS exclusively that it is ending its engagement with a consultant who headed one of its communications projects after JNS reported that he advised attendees at a Federations conference to avoid using the word “Zionism.”
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, stated that El-Sayed’s victory “should raise alarm bells for Jewish Americans across the country and everyone who believes in civil rights for all.”
A restrained response will not merely fail to deter Hamas from attacking Israel again, but will be perceived as an acceptable price to pay for the damage that it inflicted on civilians three years ago.
“Gratitude is one of Judaism’s foundational values, and very much belongs on Rosh Hashanah,” Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, told JNS. “We will never forget the nearly 3,000 victims of this terror attack, many of whom were members of the Jewish community.”
“It’s a small technical change, but it’s obviously going to make a very significant difference by opening this up to the lowest-income New Yorkers, who struggle to make ends meet,” David Greenfield, of Met Council, told JNS.
The Federation told JNS exclusively that it is ending its engagement with a consultant who headed one of its communications projects after JNS reported that he advised attendees at a Federations conference to avoid using the word “Zionism.”
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, stated that El-Sayed’s victory “should raise alarm bells for Jewish Americans across the country and everyone who believes in civil rights for all.”