If anything illustrates how half the Israeli public has been hoodwinked by the campaign against “Crime Minister” Benjamin Netanyahu, it’s a monologue delivered by an otherwise pro-Bibi anchor on the right-wing network Channel 14.

Responding to the bombshell development on Nov. 25—when the Jerusalem District Court judges presiding over Netanyahu’s corruption trial told the prosecution and attorney general that most, if not all, of the charges against him should be dropped—Oded Menashe, host of the program “Israel This Morning,” issued a unique mea culpa.

At the end of his broadcast the following day, he turned to the camera and stated, “I also want to say a few personal words to the prime minister. Yes, I work for Channel 14, so people probably assume they know what I think. But I want to apologize.”

Yes, he went on, “I, too, was influenced.”

Menashe explained: “I watch all the other channels. I’ve heard all the celebrated reporters. I’ve seen my own family, my wife’s parents, who came over every week to reiterate [that Netanyahu is guilty of] bribery, fraud and breach of trust. [I witnessed] another demonstration, another election campaign again and again. And [because] I’m not as strong as you, [Netanyahu], that poison seeped into me, as well.”

He went on to describe how he had kept his misgivings to himself.

“I never said anything to anyone, but I would go to bed at night and think, ‘What? Everyone is wrong and only you [Netanyahu] are right? Did they really frame you in those cases? Is it all really nonsense? Surely, there’s something to it. Surely, you took some [bribe] or did something.’”

He then said, “I’m no great genius. And the [anti-Netanyahu press] got to me, too.”

However, Menashe continued, “Today, [in light of the revelation], again I saw that you were right. Absolutely right. And a great many people need to ask your forgiveness. They won’t say they’re sorry. Not one of them will say: ‘I was wrong. Forgive me.’ You won’t hear that.”

As a religious Jew, he proceeded to invoke the biblical story recounted in Genesis 38.

“Judah, the son of Jacob, said to Tamar ... ‘She is more righteous than I.’ But they’re not Judah; Judah was a mighty hero. So don’t expect it, but I will. On behalf of all the citizens who, for 10 years, felt it seep into their hearts, who had this poison drip into them, time and again, making them think that maybe it’s true, maybe there’s something [Netanyahu] is hiding—on their behalf, on behalf of those who never spoke up, who remained silent—I say to you, I’m sorry. You were right.”

Menashe concluded by lauding Netanyahu for his resilience in the face of the lawfare waged for the purpose of forcing him to exit the political stage.

“Most importantly,” he said, “how fortunate we are that you’re so strong, not weak like me, that you’ve stood courageously throughout all these 10 years and refused to give up.”

Menashe’s comments likely came as a relief to those supporters of Netanyahu who came to doubt his innocence, yet didn’t want to hop on the “anybody but Bibi” bandwagon. And with good reason.

The decade-long witch-hunt hasn’t simply targeted Netanyahu. It’s been a mass vendetta directed at his supporters in particular and at the right in general.

A favorite epithet hurled by the self-anointed “enlightened” members of society at those of us who actually read the indictments and followed the kangaroo-court proceedings—the voters who consider judicial reform crucial to rescuing Israeli democracy, not to destroying it—is “Bibistim.”

Another is to call us “baboons.”

Menashe admitted to having his convictions corroded by the incessant onslaught. There’s no question that he’s not alone.

Though the justices calling for an end to this vile ordeal deserve credit for putting professional standards above a political agenda, they should have done so ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections, as the outcome might have been very different.