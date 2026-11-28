Hormuz remains central to Iran’s strategy

Within the conservative camp, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be presented as one of the main tools Iran can use to raise the cost of the conflict for its adversaries. Kayhan argued that a blockade is broken not through compromise but through force, and in another report cited Iranian Army Commander Amir Hatami as saying that the strait would not reopen until Iran’s conditions were met.

This position hardened somewhat after the review period, when IRNA published a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that two tankers described as “violators” had struck mines after traveling through a prohibited route with their navigation systems switched off.

Once again, there was no independent verification of the circumstances of the incident, and different Iranian media outlets reported different numbers of vessels that had been hit. The clearest significance of the report, therefore, is the message the security establishment is seeking to convey: Iran sees itself as the party setting the rules of navigation through the strait.

Against this backdrop, Shargh published an interview with Hossein Marashi, who is associated with the moderate camp and raised a different question. He does not reject military resistance itself but argues that it needs to be translated into diplomatic and economic gains. The numerical estimates he provided regarding the economy are not official data, but the discussion itself reflects concern that Iran may succeed in generating military pressure without simultaneously creating an exit strategy.

Qatar’s mediation efforts are also presented in the press within this same tension. Borna described Doha as seeking to prevent further escalation between Iran and the United States because an intensification of the conflict in the Gulf directly threatens energy exports and regional stability.

The report provides no evidence of secret negotiations or an imminent agreement, but it shows that even within the Iranian media, deterrence is not presented as an end in itself. There is still an expectation that someone will translate it into a diplomatic track.

Political infighting persists

The newspaper Iran sought to portray the Majlis’s return to activity as a picture of reconciliation. Following the confrontation that disrupted a session earlier in the week, Hamid Rasaei and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf were seen shaking hands, with the establishment’s message being that the system had returned to normal.

Rasaei himself, however, offered a different version. According to a report by Asr-e Iran, he denied having apologized to or reconciled with Ghalibaf, although he confirmed that the problem preventing him from accessing the parliamentary system had been resolved.

The discrepancy may appear minor, but it is important for understanding the domestic narrative. While the establishment seeks to project unity in the face of the United States and Israel, disagreements persist even within the conservative camp over authority, the limits of discipline and who gets to set the agenda.

During the same session, Labor Minister Ahmad Meydari received his third “yellow card,” bringing him closer to the possibility of impeachment proceedings. Different media outlets reported different vote counts, so there is no basis for a single agreed tally. There is, however, no disagreement over the political significance: A key government minister is facing mounting pressure from parliament.

A day earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had tried to frame the problem more broadly. During a visit to Mashhad, he called for avoiding internal confrontation, involving different parts of society and putting livelihoods at the center of the agenda.

Alongside this message, the government newspaper Iran also included a caveat: The public cannot be asked to conserve energy and exercise discipline unless the state demonstrates transparency, reduces its own waste and shows how the burden is being shared.

In other words, even in a government newspaper, the call for unity is no longer presented as a one-sided demand imposed on the public.

War takes a toll on daily life

One of the morning’s most notable economic reports came from the transportation sector. The deputy chairman of the truck drivers’ association told ISNA that a 20-liter container of engine oil was selling on the open market for around 22 million tomans, while the state was operating a rationed distribution system at freight terminals.

This is industry testimony rather than a broad government indicator, but in terms of the economic discussion, it illustrates how a shortage of a single input can quickly ripple across the entire economy: More expensive transportation ultimately affects food, industry and trade as well.

Energy also continues to appear in the press with a dual message. SHANA reported that supplies of gas and liquid fuel to power plants were proceeding according to plan and that roughly half of the refining capacity damaged in South Pars had already been restored. At the same time, earlier reports by the same outlet described a major loss of production capacity and reliance on alternative facilities.

In the government’s framing, the emphasis is on recovery and continuity. But the very fact that the press continues to discuss conservation, alternative fuels and the partial restoration of infrastructure indicates that the system is still operating under constraints.

Universities are also shifting into an adjustment mode. The deputy science minister announced that institutions would be permitted to reduce course loads, compress teaching hours and conduct up to a quarter of instruction online to cope with the delayed start of the semester.

This is not presented as a collapse of the academic system, but rather as flexibility being imposed on it so that it can continue functioning.

That same morning, the Health Ministry also reported that Iran was at the peak of its seasonal influenza outbreak and that the virus had been detected in around 30% of people tested with respiratory symptoms.

Here, too, the message in the press is of a system that continues to function, but under an additional layer of strain.

Nuclear rhetoric hardens, but policy remains unchanged

The nuclear debate continues to broaden in the press, but the morning’s reports provide no basis for concluding that Iran has made an official decision to change its doctrine.

Borna published an analysis describing the debate that emerged following the strikes over enrichment to 90%, withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the possibility of changing Iran’s nuclear policy.

The same report stressed that no official decision had been made and that Russia and China also oppose a move toward nuclear weapons.

From the perspective of the Iranian press, the very existence of the debate already serves as leverage. Voices calling for a tougher doctrine signal to Iran’s adversaries that continued attacks could carry an additional cost, while more cautious voices warn that turning the debate into official policy could cost Iran international support.

Alongside the nuclear issue, Tehran is also seeking to broaden the discussion over the rules of warfare. Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations warned the Security Council about the military use of artificial intelligence and the risks of miscalculation and harm to civilians.

His claims regarding American and Israeli use of the technology represent Iran’s position, but the choice of subject itself reflects an Iranian attempt to present itself not only as a belligerent but also as a party seeking to influence the rules of the international system.

Execution delays leave threat intact

Within the social and legal discourse, one of the morning’s most sensitive reports concerned the Ekbatan case. Asr-e Iran reported that the executions of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran had been halted shortly before the time communicated to their families and lawyers.

Mizan, which is affiliated with the judiciary, issued a clarification shortly afterward stating that the sentences themselves had not been overturned and that reports concerning the timing of their implementation had been inaccurate.

The two reports are not necessarily contradictory. An imminent execution can be postponed without the sentence itself being overturned.

The difference in wording, however, is significant: The first report emphasizes a last-minute reprieve, while the judiciary’s account emphasizes that its authority and the legal threat remain intact.

Here, too, the press presents two different perspectives on the same event: that of the families and defense lawyers, and that of the judicial establishment, which seeks to preserve its freedom of action.

Two narratives of resistance

The conservative camp continues to define the situation in terms of power. Hormuz is leverage, the blockade is broken through pressure, and tougher nuclear rhetoric can raise the cost for the other side.

By contrast, the more moderate press emphasizes outcomes. If Iran is holding its ground, what is it gaining from doing so? Is deterrence being translated into a diplomatic track, revenues, investment and relief on the home front?

At the same time, even the government press is being forced to confront far more basic questions: whether there is enough gas and fuel, what is happening to input prices, how universities can continue teaching and how the public can be persuaded to conserve when it is demanding transparency from the state.

The debate is not necessarily between those who want to “surrender” and those who want to “fight.” It is increasingly centered on the question of what the pressure is intended to achieve and how long it can be sustained before the costs at home begin to dictate policy.

Assessment: The growing cost of confrontation

Nov. 25, 2026, continues a trend that has already been evident for several days: Hormuz remains the center of gravity of Iranian deterrence, but the press is no longer content merely to ask whether Tehran is capable of applying this leverage. Increasingly, it is asking what Iran receives in return.

The contrast between Kayhan and Shargh illustrates this well. The former portrays compromise as a danger and seeks to continue raising the cost of the confrontation. The latter provides a platform for a voice calling for Iran to “reap” diplomatic and economic gains from its military resilience.

These are not two disconnected worlds, but two different answers to the same question: What should Iran do with the power it claims to have accumulated?

At the same time, the domestic cost is becoming more tangible. It appears in engine oil for trucks, the partial restoration of energy infrastructure, adjustments at universities and a health system dealing with a seasonal peak in influenza.

None of these developments on its own indicates a systemic crisis, but their accumulation makes the narrative of “control” more complicated.

The central question going forward, therefore, is not whether Iran can continue to use Hormuz as leverage. It is whether the leadership can demonstrate that this leverage is producing an outcome that can be explained to the Iranian public as well as to the adversary beyond its borders.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).