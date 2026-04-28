Jewish quarterback invited to Seahawks’ rookie minicamp in Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Tulane University’s quarterback Jake Retzlaff to rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent, the Jewish player shared on Sunday.

The NFL ranked Retzlaff, 23, at number 12 on a list of 16 “remaining undrafted prospects following the conclusion of round 7" of the 2026 draft.

Retzlaff, a California native, played at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Nicknamed “BYJew,” he led the Cougars to an 11–2 season as a starter and earned an endorsement deal from Manischewitz—though the kosher food brand is no longer a sponsor.

He transferred to Tulane in New Orleans in 2025 after facing a seven-game suspension for an honor code violation.

Before his transfer, Retzlaff was named in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault that was later dismissed with prejudice. No criminal charges were filed.

The Seahawks’ rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 8-11 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash.