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News about athletes, games and competitions around the world

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) and Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) battle for position during the second quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 16, 2026. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images.
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran, Soccer, FIFA
U.S. News
Trump says Iran soccer team welcome, but World Cup participation may not be ‘appropriate’
The U.S. president’s remark follows Iran’s sports and youth minister stating that the “corrupt” U.S. government has “created extreme insecurity.”
Mar. 12, 2026
Baseball
U.S. News
Team Israel hopes its improvement at WBC draws more interest in team in future
“Anytime we can show well and try to prove that we’re a competitive team, I think we’ll influence guys who are on the fence,” said first baseman Matt Mervis, of the Washington Nationals.
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Baseball
U.S. News
Team Israel wins again, surpasses prior records though it won’t advance in World Baseball Classic
Though the Jewish state and the Netherlands were already out of contention, the “sense of urgency” in the dugout to win impressed Israel’s manager.
Mar. 11, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Assaf Lowengart
U.S. News
‘Take high road, laugh, have fun with it,’ Team Israel coach says of criticism of Jewish players
“You just gotta correct the record and just let people know that you’re proud of your heritage, you’re proud to coach this team,” Kevin Youkilis told JNS.
Mar. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Members of the Iranian national women’s soccer team are seen on their respective room balconies at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, on March 9, 2026. Photo by Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s women’s soccer team granted asylum in Australia
The immigration minister told local media that the women “were moved to a safe location” by Australian police.
Mar. 10, 2026
Oren Aharoni
Baseball
U.S. News
Dominican Republic hands Israel 10-1 loss at World Baseball Classic, no more magical run
“The atmosphere was great, as always, when you’re playing against the Dominican Republic here in Miami,” the team manager said.
Mar. 9, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Kremer
U.S. News
Kremer leads Team Israel to 5-0 win over Nicaragua at World Baseball Classic
The pitcher retired the first seven batters in order, and 12 of 13, and Israel scored five runs on four singles.
Mar. 8, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
RJ Schreck
U.S. News
Venezuela beats Israel 11-3 in Jewish state’s first World Baseball Classic game
“The one real positive takeaway is we swung the bat a little bit better as the game went on,” said Brad Ausmus, the team manager.
Mar. 7, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Baseball
U.S. News
Proud to be American, Jewish, coaching Israel Baseball, Youkilis says after being accused of disloyalty
The former Boston Red Sox has been very outspoken on Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.
Mar. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
CJ Garrett Stubbs
U.S. News
Jewish brothers, who play for Phillies and Blue Jays, enjoy teaming up for Israel in World Baseball Classic
“It’s nice not having to root against him in these at-bats coming up,” C.J. Stubbs said in Miami, of his brother Garrett Stubbs.
Mar. 7, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Baseball
Culture and Society
Jewish value of education motivating Israeli team in World Baseball Classic
“In baseball, you’re never done learning,” said Harrison Bader, an outfielder for the San Francisco Giants. “You’re never done trying to be the best version of yourself.”
Mar. 6, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
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OPINION
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Amid war and internal turmoil, the World Cup beckons Iran’s national soccer team
Ben Cohen
Jason Pressberg
Opinion
Strengthening Jewish identity, one pitch at a time
Jason Pressberg
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Do we still need Jewish sports heroes?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Rabbi Reuven H. Taff
Opinion
The chutzpah of Shelton Jackson Lee
Rabbi Reuven H. Taff
Farley Weiss
Opinion
Who says Israelis aren’t popular?
Farley Weiss
Opinion
An NGO terror front led to the ‘No Jews Allowed’ football farce
Anne Herzberg
Opinion
Are guns still ‘goyish’? Not by a long shot
Rabbi Cary Kozberg
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