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Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
The U.S. president’s remark follows Iran’s sports and youth minister stating that the “corrupt” U.S. government has “created extreme insecurity.”
“Anytime we can show well and try to prove that we’re a competitive team, I think we’ll influence guys who are on the fence,” said first baseman Matt Mervis, of the Washington Nationals.
Though the Jewish state and the Netherlands were already out of contention, the “sense of urgency” in the dugout to win impressed Israel’s manager.
“You just gotta correct the record and just let people know that you’re proud of your heritage, you’re proud to coach this team,” Kevin Youkilis told JNS.
The immigration minister told local media that the women “were moved to a safe location” by Australian police.
“The atmosphere was great, as always, when you’re playing against the Dominican Republic here in Miami,” the team manager said.
The pitcher retired the first seven batters in order, and 12 of 13, and Israel scored five runs on four singles.
“The one real positive takeaway is we swung the bat a little bit better as the game went on,” said Brad Ausmus, the team manager.
Proud to be American, Jewish, coaching Israel Baseball, Youkilis says after being accused of disloyalty
The former Boston Red Sox has been very outspoken on Jew-hatred since Oct. 7.
Jewish brothers, who play for Phillies and Blue Jays, enjoy teaming up for Israel in World Baseball Classic
“It’s nice not having to root against him in these at-bats coming up,” C.J. Stubbs said in Miami, of his brother Garrett Stubbs.
“In baseball, you’re never done learning,” said Harrison Bader, an outfielder for the San Francisco Giants. “You’re never done trying to be the best version of yourself.”
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