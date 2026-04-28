US Marines board, search container ship in Arabian Sea

U.S. Marines boarded and searched a commercial ship in the Arabian Sea suspected of “attempting to transit to Iran” in violation of the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the M/V Blue Star III, CENTCOM stated, sharing video of the Marines at work. The vessel was released after confirming that “the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call,” according to the command.

The container ship departed from a port in Pakistan on April 16 and is bound for a port in Oman. It is owned and managed by Luluat Muscat Al Asryah Co., an Omani company primarily involved in the supply and trade of aluminum, glass and industrial equipment.

“American forces continue to operate and enforce the blockade across the Middle East,” CENTCOM said. “So far, 39 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance.”