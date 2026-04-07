Dallas Stars bans fan ‘indefinitely’ over Nazi salute incident

The Dallas Stars banned a fan, who it said bought tickets that were used by people who performed a Nazi salute at a Dec. 21 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A spokesman for the professional hockey team told the Dallas Morning News on Monday that it banned the purchaser “indefinitely” from its arena the American Airlines Center.

The team said that an internal investigation was unable to identify the other people involved in the incident in the video. The Stars added that it will add messaging in the arena about its fan code of conduct and will train staff membe