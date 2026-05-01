More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

May Day protest organizers call for end to funding conflicts in Iran, Lebanon, Gaza

“Taxpayer dollars are being wasted in overseas wars and should be redirected to the cost-of-living crisis at home,” a May Day Strong organizer told JNS.

Apr. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. dollar. Credit: nadjadonauer/Pixabay.
U.S. dollar. Credit: nadjadonauer/Pixabay.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Organizers of nationwide May Day protests planned for May 1 told JNS that they would like funding for conflicts in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza redirected to domestic needs, and that Congress should block arms sales to Israel.

“The war on Iran is a war no one wanted, and it is wreaking economic havoc across the globe,” Matt Howard, interim organizing director of About Face: Veterans Against the War, told JNS. “As veterans who have served in recent wars that only devastated the countries that were targeted, we are clear that not another dime should go to an illegal war on Iran.”

He said that “all U.S. arms sent to Israel to fund indiscriminate bombings in Lebanon and Gaza should be blocked by Congress immediately. Taxpayer dollars are being wasted in overseas wars and should be redirected to the cost-of-living crisis at home.”

Howard did not say if funding for the war in Ukraine should also be redirected.

The May Day Strong coalition plans coordinated demonstrations across major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle. The protests also call for higher taxes on the wealthy and reduced immigration enforcement.

Sunrise Movement executive director Aru Shiney-Ajay, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine while at Swarthmore College, according to Canary Mission, said during a press briefing by organizers on April 29 that “we can not only defeat Trump’s regime, but actually win the types of structural reforms to our economy and our democracy that mean we can all have health care, that we can all have a livable wage, that we can all have clean air to breathe and clean water to drink, and a future to look forward to.”

The coalition lists 543 organizations, including the National Education Association, CODEPINK, and chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America and the American Federation of Teachers.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Southern Poverty Law Center
U.S. News
Begun to fight racists, Southern Poverty Law Center became ‘weaponized against right-of-center people,’ experts say
“Having the Southern Poverty Law Center label you, a black woman, as an ‘apologist for white supremacy,’ it sort of makes you like kryptonite for any universities that would be looking to hire you,” Carol Swain told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
A sailboat passes near St. Mark's Square as it departs to join the Global Sumud Flotilla's "Spring Mission 2026" in Venice, Italy, on April 18, 2026. Credit: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images.
World News
US urges allies to block ‘pro-Hamas’ Gaza flotilla
“The United States expects all our allies, particularly those who have committed to supporting President Trump’s successful 20-Point Plan, to take decisive action against this meaningless political stunt,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.
Apr. 30, 2026
UNRWA Offices, Jerusalem
U.S. News
US foreign aid watchdog finds evidence tying four more UN staffers to Oct. 7
The agency’s Office of the Inspector General said the individuals, including three teachers, were referred to the U.S. State Department for possible debarment from U.S.-funded aid programs.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks to reporters after passage of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security funding bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2026. Credit: Graeme Sloan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump signs bill into law funding most of DHS, ending 76-day partial shutdown
“A lot of people working without the certainty of pay working, previously, literally without pay. It’s a really big deal,” Rep. Brian Mast told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Huckabee
U.S. News
Huckabee to speak at YU graduation
“Ambassador Mike Huckabee is a true hero and friend of the United States, the State of Israel, the Jewish people and all people,” said Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University
Apr. 30, 2026
Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, stands in the Senate gallery with Adar Rubin, director of mobilization for EndJewHatred, and Sen. Jeremy Moss as the Senate passes Theis' End Jew-Hatred resolution. April 29, 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Lana Theis
U.S. News
Michigan Senate approves ‘End Jew-Hatred Day’ resolution
“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern,” stated Lana Theis, the Republican state senator who introduced the measure. “It’s happening here in Michigan, and it’s happening now.”
Apr. 30, 2026
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Who’s to blame for declining American support for Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard