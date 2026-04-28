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US warns foreign governments against servicing sanctioned Iranian airlines

The U.S. Treasury warned governments risk sanctions for servicing blacklisted Iranian airlines, as Washington intensifies pressure on Tehran’s oil exports and transit routes.

Apr. 28, 2026
Mike Wagenheim

US warns foreign governments against servicing sanctioned Iranian airlines

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A Mahan Air Airbus A340-313 at Istanbul Atatürk Airport in Turkey, Feb. 10, 2019. Credit: Anna Zvereva via Wikimedia Commons.
A Mahan Air Airbus A340-313 at Istanbul Atatürk Airport in Turkey, Feb. 10, 2019. Credit: Anna Zvereva via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

With Iran resuming limited international flights for the first time since the outbreak of the war with the United States and Israel, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is warning foreign governments against conducting business with sanctioned Iranian airlines.

“Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft,” Bessent wrote on Monday, citing services such as jet fuel, catering, landing fees and maintenance. He added that those who fail to comply “risk exposure to U.S. sanctions.”

Iranian state media reported that flights have resumed from Tehran to regional destinations including Turkey, Oman and Saudi Arabia, with additional routes expected as conditions permit.

Several Iranian carriers remain under U.S. sanctions. Washington designated Mahan Air in 2011 for supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, including transporting weapons and personnel. Iran Air has also been sanctioned for allegedly transferring drones, electronics and aircraft parts to Russia, according to U.S. officials. Other sanctioned airlines include Saha Airlines, Caspian Air, Meraj Air and Pouya Air.

Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company CEO Mohammad Amirani said consultations are underway with foreign airlines to restore routes, with initial service focused on eastern destinations such as Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and western routes to follow as safety conditions improve.

Bessent’s warning comes as part of the Trump administration’s “Economic Fury” campaign, a broad sanctions effort targeting the Iranian regime’s financial networks, aviation sector and oil exports.

“Under Economic Fury, the Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities,” Bessent wrote.

The economic pressure campaign is unfolding alongside U.S. military operations and escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint. The United States has positioned naval forces near the waterway to deter Iranian interference with shipping, effectively tightening enforcement against vessels suspected of facilitating Tehran’s oil exports.

“Through the blockade, the United States is directly targeting the regime’s primary revenue stream, and any person or vessel facilitating the illicit flow of oil or other products—through covert trade or financial activity—risks exposure to U.S. sanctions,” a senior administration official said.

Within the past few days, the Treasury has disrupted billions in projected oil revenue to Iran and frozen $344 million in regime-linked cryptocurrency.

Iran
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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