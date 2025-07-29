NYPD officer among five killed in NYC shooting

( July 28, 2025 / JNS )

A gunman, whom the New York Post identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, of Nevada, shot and killed at least five people, including a police officer, and injured several people on Manhattan’s Upper East Side at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Post said more dead and injured victims are expected to be identified. The paper shared a photo of the shooter carrying a high-powered rifle.

The shooter was found dead from a self-inflicted wound on the 33rd floor of an office building near Park Avenue and 52nd Street.

Jessica Tisch, the New York City Police Department commissioner, stated that the “lone shooter” had been neutralized.

Police reportedly took two people into custody, including one who allegedly said, “free Palestine, I’m not the active shooter.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in New York, stated that the NYPD was to be lauded for its “brave and decisive actions.”

“I pray for the recovery of those injured and send my condolences to the families of the victims. The violence on the streets of New York is unacceptable,” he said.

The Anti-Defamation League said that it is “horrified by reports of a NYPD officer killed in the line of duty and grateful to the NYPD for its swift response.” (At that point, no other deaths had been reported.)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the NYPD, victims of the shooting and family of the officer reportedly killed,” the ADL said. “Our team is working to learn more about the shooter and their motive.”