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British gov panel to probe ‘wider societal context’ of Jew-hatred in United Kingdom

“I am deeply concerned about the very real threats facing the Jewish community in Britain,” stated the chair of the Home Affairs Committee, part of the British House of Commons.

May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Karen Bradley
Dame Karen Bradley, a Conservative British parliamentarian representing Staffordshire Moorlands, on Nov. 18, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of House of Commons.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Home Affairs Committee, part of the British House of Commons, plans to hold an “evidence session” on May 14 to probe Jew-hatred in the United Kingdom, it said on Friday.

“I am deeply concerned about the very real threats facing the Jewish community in Britain,” stated Karen Bradley, a parliamentarian and chair of the committee. “This evidence session will explore the day to day reality of antisemitism and whether enough is being done to protect against its consequences.”

The upcoming panel session “will also look at the wider societal context and ask if there are triggers for this sort of violent action that need to be addressed,” she stated.

The announcement came on the same day that the Metropolitan Police Service said that a migrant was convicted of an attempted terror attack at the Israeli embassy in London in 2025 and two days after the Met Police said that it was treating a stabbing attack against two Jews in London as a terror incident.

The committee said that Jew-hatred is on the rise in the United Kingdom, “leading to growing concern that Jewish communities are at serious risk,” and “Jewish people and institutions have been deliberately targeted.”

“There are also reports of increased levels of harassment and antisemitic abuse,” it said.

The panel plans to ask questions of Jewish communal representatives and experts on Jew-hatred and community safety, it stated. Those include Danny Stone, chief executive of the Antisemitism Policy Trust, and Russell Langer, of the Jewish Leadership Council, as well as a representative from Community Security Trust. The committee said that it has also invited “Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, to give evidence.”

“The session will explore the level of threat posed to Jewish communities and the adequacy of the response to recent violence from government and law enforcement,” it said. “The session will also consider wider drivers of antisemitism including whether marches and protests have led to increased antisemitism and what steps the government should take to tackle antisemitism in society.”

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