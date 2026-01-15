More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

From protest to psychosis

How Israel’s political left Is normalizing national self-destruction.

Jan. 15, 2026
Avi Abelow
Left-wing activists attend a protest march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Left-wing activists attend a protest march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Avi Abelow
Avi Abelow Avi Abelow
Avi Abelow is the host of the “Pulse of Israel Show” and CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation, which produces media content highlighting Israel’s biblical, historical and strategic importance to the Jewish people and the world. He is the 2025 recipient of the Ari Fuld Project’s “Lion of Zion Award.”
( Jan. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s democracy is not collapsing because citizens protest. Protest is a sign of civic life. The danger to Israel’s democracy is that parts of Israel’s political and cultural establishment have begun treating disruption, delegitimization, and even military refusal as normal tools for winning power.

This trend matters because it erodes trust in institutions that a small country at war cannot afford to weaken.

What worries me is not criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or of any government policy. It is the growing willingness to frame Israel itself as an illegitimate regime—and to justify extreme tactics on that basis.

A striking example came recently from Amir Shperling, a prominent satirical voice and senior writer for Israel’s popular TV satire show Eretz Nehederet. In a viral post on X, Shperling compared Israel under Netanyahu to the Islamic Republic of Iran and argued that Israelis should learn from Iranian protesters who burn police stations and break the law.

Iran is a totalitarian Islamist dictatorship that crushes dissent, persecutes women for basic freedoms, and executes opponents. Israel is a democracy with competitive elections, a combative press, an independent judiciary, and one of the most permissive protest cultures in the West.

When influential voices collapse that moral distinction, they are not merely criticizing a government; they are normalizing the idea that violence and lawlessness are understandable—even admirable—responses to Israeli politics.

Shperling is not alone. A similar message was amplified from the protest stage by Nava Rozolyo.

Calls to “shut down the country” were not confined to fringe activists. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak publicly urged mass, sustained civil disobedience for years. In 2023, he argued that disruption on a massive scale was the “only way” to stop the government.

Civil disobedience can be legitimate when it is measured, nonviolent, and aimed at expanding rights under genuinely oppressive conditions. But when senior figures treat paralysis of daily life as a routine political lever, the line between protest and coercion blurs quickly. And when the rhetoric escalates to talk of “blood in the streets,” the message received by the public is not a warning but a permission structure.

The state’s own legal leadership adds to the problem. In July 2023, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said at a cabinet meeting that there can be no effective protest without disturbing public order.

It is hard to maintain the rule of law when the top legal official signals that broad disruption is not only expected but almost required for a protest to be “effective.” Predictably, Israelis then watched major highways blocked night after night with uneven enforcement and little sense of where lawful protest ended and sanctioned chaos began.

The gravest development, in my view, was the normalization of military refusal during the 2023 protest wave. Prominent activists and organizations encouraged reservists, particularly the highest military elite, to threaten refusal to serve.

This was often framed as “moral,” “voluntary,” or “temporary.” But the practical effect was to inject partisan politics into the IDF’s cohesion, which is built on the principle that the army is not a political actor.

This is not an abstract concern. Israel’s enemies study our internal fractures. After Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas leaders explicitly pointed to Israel’s internal chaos and the refusal crisis as evidence of weakening deterrence. Whether one places more blame on Hamas’s capabilities, intelligence failures, or political decisions, the broader point stands: publicly advertising national fracture is strategically reckless.

Since the massacre, some of the same voices that romanticized disruption and refusal now present themselves as the responsible guardians of security and democracy. Yet in a country facing multi-front threats, accountability matters. Unity in wartime does not mean uniformity. It means recognizing that tactics do not simply “pressure the government,” they pressure the State.

Consider the ultra-Orthodox draft debate. It is a genuine national challenge that deserves serious, respectful policy work. But parts of the protest movement treated it as a destabilization weapon, a way to inflame internal tensions and fracture coalitions rather than to build workable models of service, training, and integration.

Israel can and should debate how to share burdens more fairly. But if the goal is reform, the method cannot be perpetual escalation designed to humiliate one community into submission. That is not nation-building; it is internal warfare.

Another troubling sign is the appetite for shutting down dissenting media. Yair Golan, the head of the party now calling itself “The Democrats,” has repeatedly argued that Channel 14 should be closed because it is “poisonous” and harmful to the state.

In any liberal democracy, the answer to speech you dislike is more speech—criticism, rebuttal, competition—not state power used to silence a private outlet.

When political leaders advocate closing channels rather than debating them, they reveal an illiberal instinct: democracy is fine as long as the “right people” control the narrative.

The crisis is deepened when legal institutions are perceived, rightly or wrongly, as political actors rather than neutral referees. A current example is the Attorney General’s effort to force the dismissal of Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, reportedly on the grounds that sound more like policy disagreement than criminal conduct.

In a healthy system, removing an elected minister should require clear statutory authority and a high threshold, not a contest over policy preferences. When courts and prosecutors become entangled in partisan disputes, public trust erodes. And once trust collapses, governance becomes impossible.

Mainstream media has also played a decisive role in turning radical tactics into respectable language. Military refusal was sometimes presented as a principled act of civic courage. Calls to disrupt daily life were romanticized as “saving democracy.” Comparisons of Israel to Iran were treated as edgy analysis rather than a dangerous inversion.

Israelis need not agree on Netanyahu, judicial reform, or any party platform to recognize the basic principle: the legitimacy of the state and the cohesion of its defense forces are not bargaining chips.

Israel’s enemies would like nothing more than to see Israelis convinced that their own state is illegitimate, their courts are political weapons, their media is propaganda, and their army is just another arena for partisan struggle. A society that internalizes that story will eventually act it out.

We can and must argue fiercely over policy. We must protest when we believe a government is wrong. But we must reject rhetoric and tactics that treat national breakdown as a strategic option.

If you believe the government is leading Israel in the wrong direction, persuade voters. Build institutions. Compete in elections. If you believe the opposition is exploiting fear and fracture, demand better leadership there, too.

Either way, the goal should be to strengthen Israel’s democratic resilience—not to burn down the guardrails that keep us a functioning society.

Politics and Knesset
MORE FROM JNS
Israel Day on Fifth parade
U.S. News
Large, joyful Israel parade in NYC after two years of marching for release of hostages
“Especially in today’s times, it’s more important than ever to show up, proud and loud,” Allie Levine, who attended the parade in Manhattan, told JNS.
June 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Danny Danon
U.S. News
Muslim, Druze delegations at Israel parade show Jewish state isn’t alone, officials say
“It’s a day of celebration, despite those who spread lies,” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told JNS.
June 1, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
IDF to target Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold as rocket, drone attacks persist
Air-raid sirens sound across northern Israel.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Security and medical forces at the Gush Etzion Junction in Judea following a terrorist car-ramming in the area, May 31, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Palestinian terrorist injures two teens in Judea attack
“These vile attempts to harm us will only strengthen our hold on the land,” said Yesha Council head Yisrael Ganz.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Hochul buffer bill
U.S. News
Hochul signs buffer zone bill into law at Met Council breakfast
“Enough is enough,” the New York governor said ahead of the Israel Day on Fifth parade. “The march today is an act of defiance.”
June 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israel Day on Fifth parade
U.S. News
‘Feel personally attacked as a New Yorker and as a Jew,’ attendee says of Mamdani skipping Israel parade
“Israel’s under a lot of fire, and it’s important to celebrate,” Emma Gurvichkin, of Queens, N.Y., told JNS.
May 31, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Trump, TRIPP and conflict resolution
Martin Sherman