The indictment that put Lithuania on trial

For roughly seven centuries, Jews were an integral part of life in Lithuania. They helped build the country’s intellectual, economic and civic foundations. When the Eastern European country declared independence in 1918, Jewish citizens supported the new state in every conceivable way—serving in its army, contributing financially and participating fully in public life.

Yet antisemitism remained a feature of Lithuanian society. By the 1930s, parts of the Lithuanian nationalist movement openly promoted the creation of a homogeneous ethnic state in which Jews would be eliminated. German Nazis invaded in 1941, and from that year through 1944, this ideological groundwork facilitated the murder of as much as 96.4% of Lithuania’s Jews, the highest murder rate in Europe.

After the war, Lithuania spent decades under Soviet rule, when public discussion of the Holocaust was suppressed. After independence was restored in 1990, the new state rewrote its history into a national fiction that elevated anti-Soviet partisans into heroes while denying their Holocaust crimes. Institutions such as the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania were tasked with constructing and defending this new fictional history.

It is within this contested landscape of history, nationalism and memory politics that the prosecution of Artur Fridman must be understood. The most damaging evidence in Lithuania’s prosecution of Fridman does not appear in his Facebook post. It appears in the indictment itself.

In Case No. 02-2-00512-24, filed by the Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 30, Lithuanian prosecutors accuse Fridman of denying Soviet crimes and defaming a deceased Lithuanian national hero. Yet the same indictment cites archival documentation acknowledging that the historical figure at the center of the case—partisan commander Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas—was recruited by Soviet security services in January 1945 under the codename “Džūkija.”

The prosecution’s own evidence, therefore, partially corroborates the historical question Fridman raised while simultaneously charging him for raising it.

The indictment does not attempt to prove that Fridman’s statement is factually false. It argues instead that the statement contradicts the conclusions of a state historical institution and that this contradiction itself constitutes the criminal offense.

That contradiction is not a technicality. It is the architecture of the case.

And it reveals something far larger than a Facebook post, a cemetery visit or one Lithuanian Jew standing before a prosecutor. It reveals a state using criminal law to enforce a historical narrative that cannot withstand evidentiary examination.

What the indictment says

On May 9, 2024, Artur Fridman visited Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius to honor his grandfather, a Jew who had fought Nazis during the Second World War. While there, at the height of emotional distress, Fridman posted a message on Facebook raising historical questions about Ramanauskas-Vanagas.

Ramanauskas occupies a central position in Lithuania’s national narrative. After the restoration of independence, the Lithuanian state designated him a Hero of Lithuania and reinterred his remains with full state honors at Antakalnis Cemetery in October 2018. The ceremony was attended by President Dalia Grybauskaitė, Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, senior clergy and diplomats from more than 30 countries.

Eight months after Fridman’s post, on Jan. 8, 2025, Lithuanian authorities imposed a written pledge preventing him from leaving the country. Nine months later, on Oct. 30, prosecutors filed formal criminal charges.

Fridman now faces prosecution under two provisions of the Lithuanian Criminal Code: Article 170-2 §1, criminalizing public approval or denial of Soviet crimes committed in Lithuania; and Article 313 §2, defamation of a deceased person. Article 170-2 allows Lithuanian prosecutors to pursue criminal liability for certain interpretations of 20th-century historical events.

The 17-month interval between the Facebook post and the indictment indicates that the prosecution was not a spontaneous reaction. It was a deliberate institutional decision.

The structure of the charges is also revealing. By charging both statutes simultaneously, prosecutors ensured that if the historical-speech charge fails, the defamation charge remains. The case proceeds along two parallel legal tracks.

When history becomes criminal law

The prosecution rests on historical conclusions produced by the Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania (LGGRTC), a government institution tasked with producing Lithuania’s official state historical narrative, whose conclusions the indictment treats not as scholarly interpretation but as the legal standard against which Fridman’s speech is judged.

Fridman’s defense underscores the paradox. He submitted two items as exculpatory material: a broadcast from lrytas.tv, a Lithuanian national television network discussing the same historical questions, and an excerpt from a Lithuanian-language book, Partizanų Teroro Aukų Atminimo Knyga by Povilas Masilionis, documenting civilian victims of partisan violence.

Lithuania is therefore prosecuting a citizen for repeating claims that have appeared in Lithuanian broadcast media and published literature. The state is simultaneously the producer of the historical narrative and the prosecutor of those who question or repeat it.

Then there is the Džūkija problem.

The indictment itself acknowledges the Soviet recruitment documentation. Ramanauskas later became a partisan commander resisting Soviet rule and was executed by Soviet authorities in 1957. Both facts exist in the historical record.

By citing the Soviet archive, prosecutors partially corroborate the very historical question they have chosen to criminalize. The indictment effectively supplies part of the defense.

A pattern confirmed

The Fridman prosecution does not arise in isolation.

Beginning in 2015, this author filed approximately 30 legal actions in Lithuania seeking judicial examination of archival evidence concerning Holocaust-era collaboration and the state’s rehabilitation of certain historical figures.

Every case was dismissed—not on the merits but on procedural grounds, such as lack of standing or administrative classification. Lithuanian courts ruled that historical conclusions issued by state institutions constituted “informational acts” and were therefore not subject to judicial review.

Courts refused to examine the underlying evidence.

In the Fridman indictment, those same institutional conclusions now appear as binding factual authority capable of supporting criminal prosecution. What courts previously refused to examine as evidence has now been converted into criminal law.

A parallel pattern of selective enforcement is also visible.

On Feb. 26, a Lithuanian court convicted activist Erika Švenčionienė under the same legal framework for speech concerning Soviet crimes. Lithuania, therefore, possesses the capacity to prosecute historical speech. What it does not do is apply that scrutiny symmetrically.

Speech challenging the official national narrative is prosecuted. State institutions producing historically disputed narratives face no comparable legal examination.

The result is not neutral law enforcement but a one-directional enforcement regime.

Lithuania is a member of NATO and a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights. When a NATO and European Union member state criminalizes historical interpretation while insulating its own institutions from scrutiny, the contradiction inevitably raises serious questions about rule-of-law standards within the democratic alliance itself. A state that prosecutes historical debate in order to defend an official narrative does not merely damage its own credibility; it forces the alliance that protects it to defend conduct that contradicts the democratic principles it claims to uphold.

Such prosecutions also provide adversarial states with powerful propaganda material, allowing them to argue that Western democracies suppress historical debate when it challenges national mythology.

Lithuania has never punished a Lithuanian citizen for participation in the mass murder of Jews during the Holocaust through its own courts. Yet it is prosecuting a Jewish citizen for discussing that history.

Lithuanians instigated and participated directly in the mass slaughter of Jews, and many of their identities are documented in archival records. Yet the state that built mechanisms to prosecute historical speech has never activated those mechanisms against a single perpetrator of the Holocaust.

The document in evidence

Case No. 02-2-00512-24 is a criminal indictment. It is also a document of institutional exposure.

It records a state that converts institutional historical narrative into criminal law, selectively enforces that law against those who challenge the narrative, cites archival evidence that partially corroborates the claim being prosecuted, and constructs a 17-month criminal case against a Jew for raising historical questions at his grandfather’s funeral.

Lithuania believed that it was prosecuting one Jew for his Facebook post.

Instead, it produced a document that places Lithuania’s legal system, historical institutions and national narrative under sustained international scrutiny.

The indictment is the evidence.

Not of Fridman’s guilt. Of Lithuania’s.