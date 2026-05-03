Don’t look up?

I saw video clips from an event held at the University of Buffalo, part of the State University of New York public school system, about two weeks ago. It was hosted by the local chapter of Students Supporting Israel (SSI) with the participation of two soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces.

About 20 pro-Palestine protesters, it was reported, were escorted by University police out of that event’s off-campus location after they shouted “Shame!” and obscenities. No arrests were made, and no disciplinary action was taken against the protesters, who were escorted out. That event followed a pro-Palestine protesters’ march on campus, with 170 participants.

I can only assume that not a few similar events are still occurring on campuses across the country. Police, for example, responded to an anti-Israel protest at Bryn Mawr College outside Philadelphia on April 25, when some 30 to 40 individuals wearing masks gathered in front of the Hepburn Teaching Theater—blocking entrances, impeding traffic and preventing people from entering and leaving the building.

In another incident, similar but still different, back in November, 200 or so anti-Israel demonstrators stood right outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, confronting those attending or attempting to attend a Nefesh B’Nefesh seminar on moving to Israel. A counter-protest was quickly organized, though the numbers didn’t match the pro-Palestine group.

That contretemps had led to an attempt to create buffer zones in the city: one for schools and one for houses of worship. The simple principle being that it’s one thing to protest, but another to obstruct entry, threaten participants, or create a security breakdown that could lead to injuries or interference with police and firefighting requirements.

But Jews are not deserving of such protection.

The city’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, vetoed Intro 175-B that would have required New York City Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch to create a plan “to address and contain the risk of physical obstruction, physical injury, intimidation and interference” at schools and other educational institutions. Fortunately, the city council passed a similar bill to protect houses of worship by a veto-proof margin.

Mamdani claimed that the school bill was too broad in its definition of educational institutions and therefore could affect “workers protesting ICE or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.”

He is, of course, ignoring the atmosphere that has been created. Just a fortnight ago, yet another violent incident occurred when Andrezj Wnuk allegedly attacked, in the span of just three minutes on Friday evening, April 24, three Jewish men dressed in Chassidic attire in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., calling out “You Jew” as he punched each man in the face.

What we are seeing is that, in the American democratic system, numbers are not always the deciding factor in political affairs. On campus, students can be as unruly and as bullying as they want as long as they employ the correct, “free speech” slogans of “genocide,” “colonialism” or “apartheid.” Apparently, one can claim that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, and then physically batter Jews and damage Jewish property.

The process of ever-increasing emotions and tensions in the pro-Palestine campaign is breaking down any supportive external assistance Jews usually could depend on in the past. If the mayor of America’s largest and most heavily Jewish-populated city can block a non-draconian measure with a flimsy excuse, if university administrators refuse to safeguard students, and if other elements in power, especially politicians, turn away, what is evolving is the classic structure of the potential pogrom atmosphere.

The problem in all this is that the pro-Israel element is almost always outnumbered. Admittedly, there is another problem—Jews seem incapable of employing even minimal self-defense measures. Yes, I know that Magen AM and other groups patrol certain areas. Rather, I am referring to an overall communal mindset.

As I no longer reside in the United States, I will readily admit my limited ability to pass judgment. Even from afar, though, it would appear that to a large extent, members of the American Jewish community are not only not properly prepared to defend themselves physically but have not even accepted that the danger is increasing. Awareness can lead to more vigilance.

What happens this month as American Jews celebrate Israel’s 78th birthday on May 14 in programs and parades? What happens the next time Nefesh B’Nefesh holds an information session about aliyah, which it is also slated to do this month? Will there be enough pressure on leaders and law enforcement to adequately supervise these events? Will there be enough lobbying of politicians? Will the media be fair in its coverage?

Most importantly, where are the Jews en masse? Why are they not coming together to support themselves and the State of Israel? Are they even awake to the darkening clouds?