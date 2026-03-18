YIVO Institute for Jewish Research
YIVO is dedicated to fostering knowledge of the ongoing story of Jewish life, with a focus on the history and culture of East European Jewry—the ancestry of a significant proportion of Jews in the world today. Scholars continue to uncover new layers of the story in our archives and library, one of the world’s most important resources on Jewish life and history in Europe; Yiddish language, literature and folklore; the Holocaust; and the American Jewish immigrant experience. See: yivo.org.