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YIVO Institute for Jewish Research

YIVO is dedicated to fostering knowledge of the ongoing story of Jewish life, with a focus on the history and culture of East European Jewry—the ancestry of a significant proportion of Jews in the world today. Scholars continue to uncover new layers of the story in our archives and library, one of the world’s most important resources on Jewish life and history in Europe; Yiddish language, literature and folklore; the Holocaust; and the American Jewish immigrant experience. See: yivo.org.
YIVO Centennial Campaign
The Wire
YIVO Institute raise $34 million to expand exhibitions, digitize archives
That is 85% of its goal of $40 million, thanks to the generosity of early donors, foundations and community partners.
Dec. 3, 2025
YIVO Media Center Ribbon-Cutting
The Wire
YIVO Learning and Media Center opens, bringing Jewish culture to life
“A whole new world has been opened up for them,” says Yaelle Frohlich, a teacher at The Frisch School, of students visiting the new center in Manhattan.
Aug. 4, 2025
Amin al-Husseini and Adolf Hitler
The Wire
‘The Origins and Ideology of Hamas’: YIVO’s three-part webinar series
The discussions will explore “the deep affiliations of radical Islamist Hamas with the antisemitic propaganda of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union,” said YIVO executive director and CEO Jonathan Brent.
Feb. 16, 2024
Ben Kaplan, director of education at YIVO, emcees the ceremony for the 82 graduates of the Uriel Weinreich Summer Program in Yiddish Language, Literature and Culture, July 28, 2023. Photo by Melanie Einzig.
The Wire
YIVO Summer Program brings together cadre of students from diverse backgrounds
Seminars included Yiddish literature and culture, as well as electives on Yiddish song, cooking, pickling, archival research and the art of translation.
Aug. 1, 2023
David Braun. Credit: YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.
The Wire
YIVO appoints academic advisor in Yiddish language, pedagogy and linguistics
David Braun has held teaching positions in Yiddish language and linguistics at Harvard, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Gratz College and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Apr. 26, 2023