Menin takes part in hamantaschen tasting at New York City Hall

Julie Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the New York City Council, took part in a hamantaschen tasting at City Hall on Tuesday.

“This is an incredible spread,” she said alongside Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, at the event, gesturing to a table with more than half a dozen pastries, including of the Purim treat.

“Thank you for bringing everyone together, which I so appreciate,” she added. “This is a very hard choice,” she said, looking again at the pastries.

“It has been a very tough time for the Jewish community,” she added. “The support of all of the colleagues who are here today is so incredibly meaningful.”

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and other council members at a hamantaschen tasting in City Hall, Feb. 24, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.

“Celebrations like this, like Purim—it’s an incredible holiday, and making sure that we are educating our colleagues. We have got so many allies here. I really appreciate that,” she said. “That really matters.”

Jack Lobel, deputy press secretary in Menin’s office, told JNS that she was “proud” to participate in the event.

“Her favorite that she tried today was raspberry, which is coincidentally the type she made last Purim with her daughter,” Lobel told JNS.

Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, at a hamantaschen tasting in City Hall, Feb. 24, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.

Julie Menin (not pictured), speaker of the New York City Council, and other council members at a hamantaschen tasting in City Hall, Feb. 24, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.