Food and Drink
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
“It has been a very tough time for the Jewish community,” Julie Menin said at the event. “The support of all of the colleagues who are here today is so incredibly meaningful.”
It literally marks the first time since 2014 that no Israeli is being held captive by Hamas or any other terror group in the Gaza Strip.
“The quest for the L’Cheisman continues,” Eitan Levine said.
“Be ready, the Pitmaster show is on the way,” the restaurant wrote.
“There’s been a demonization of alcohol in the past three to five years, and I think some people don’t want to stop drinking but want to have a bit of a conscience,” Philippe Dallacorte, who owns a kosher wine store, told JNS.
“We find it troubling that divisive political issues are being introduced into our workplace,” a Breads Bakery spokesman told JNS.
Israel confirms its first H5N1 bird flu case of the 2025–26 season at a Jezreel Valley duck farm, culling the flock and tightening biosecurity to protect poultry and consumers.
The story of Chanukah is all about restoring safety, dignity and freedom. It’s what Israelis have been doing for the past two years.
“Nothing has ever surpassed the traditional jelly in terms of demand and nostalgia,” Rafael Hasid, co-owner of Miriam, told JNS.
The American diplomat visited the famous Machneyuda restaurant located in the capital and heard about the hostilities Israeli chefs are facing abroad.
Gadi Peleg, the Jewish founder of Breads Bakery, shared the bakery’s recipe for babka pie, which can be made kosher, with JNS.
OPINION