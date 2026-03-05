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Food and Drink

Poppy-Seed Hamantashen
U.S. News
University scholars debate: Latke vs. hamantash
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
Mar. 11, 2026
Menin hamantaschen
U.S. News
Menin takes part in hamantaschen tasting at New York City Hall
“It has been a very tough time for the Jewish community,” Julie Menin said at the event. “The support of all of the colleagues who are here today is so incredibly meaningful.”
Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Book of Esther Art
Features
A remarkable Purim
It literally marks the first time since 2014 that no Israeli is being held captive by Hamas or any other terror group in the Gaza Strip.
Feb. 23, 2026
Ethel G. Hofman
Manischewitz New Product Line
U.S. News
Jewish athletes gear up to face the competition: To be featured on Manischewitz matzah box
“The quest for the L’Cheisman continues,” Eitan Levine said.
Jan. 23, 2026
Smoked Meat
U.S. News
Israeli BBQ joint Pitmaster to open sites in Miami and Manhattan
“Be ready, the Pitmaster show is on the way,” the restaurant wrote.
Jan. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Kosher wine
Culture and Society
Kosher consumers increasingly drawn to natural, ‘orange’ wines, industry insiders say
“There’s been a demonization of alcohol in the past three to five years, and I think some people don’t want to stop drinking but want to have a bit of a conscience,” Philippe Dallacorte, who owns a kosher wine store, told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
Breads Bakery
U.S. News
‘We make babka,’ says NYC bakery, accused by some staff of supporting Gaza ‘genocide’
“We find it troubling that divisive political issues are being introduced into our workplace,” a Breads Bakery spokesman told JNS.
Jan. 9, 2026
Anna Rahmanan
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a poultry farm that was culling its thousands of ducks on Oct. 27, 2025 in Neuruppin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images.
Israel News
Avian flu detected at northern Israel duck farm
Israel confirms its first H5N1 bird flu case of the 2025–26 season at a Jezreel Valley duck farm, culling the flock and tightening biosecurity to protect poultry and consumers.
Jan. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Chanukah Menorahs, Jerusalem Home
Features
Modern-day Maccabees
The story of Chanukah is all about restoring safety, dignity and freedom. It’s what Israelis have been doing for the past two years.
Dec. 15, 2025
Ethel G. Hofman
Miriam doughnuts sufganiyot
Jewish Life
Jelly still king, as bakeries in New York experiment with Chanukah doughnuts
“Nothing has ever surpassed the traditional jelly in terms of demand and nostalgia,” Rafael Hasid, co-owner of Miriam, told JNS.
Dec. 9, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
Israeli chef Assaf Granit speaks at a conference with science ministers from around the world in Jerusalem on May 2, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Every restaurant is like an embassy,’ Israeli chef tells Huckabee
The American diplomat visited the famous Machneyuda restaurant located in the capital and heard about the hostilities Israeli chefs are facing abroad.
Dec. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
Breads Bakery
Culture and Society
Israeli-owned NY eatery debuts blueberry, cherry cheesecake pies for Thanksgiving
Gadi Peleg, the Jewish founder of Breads Bakery, shared the bakery’s recipe for babka pie, which can be made kosher, with JNS.
Nov. 24, 2025
Anna Rahmanan
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OPINION
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
When an ‘Israeli’ menu item suddenly becomes distasteful
Stephen M. Flatow
Shlomo Nasser
Opinion
My dinner with Netanyahu, digested by ‘The Soup Guy’
Shlomo Nasser
Senior Contributing Editor
The hypocrisy of Israel’s limousine leftists
Ruthie Blum
Nechama Goldman Barash
Opinion
How to give and how to receive: The complexity of ‘mishloach manot’
Nechama Goldman Barash
Jan Lee. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Rethinking sage advice at Purim
Jan Lee
Discover Shlomo Vile's comprehensive articles on Israel, Jewish communities, and global Jewish affairs at JNS.org.
Opinion
Connecting to our mothers and fathers
Shlomo Vile
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
The Gaza famine that wasn’t is being used against Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin
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