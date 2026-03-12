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Trump says Iran soccer team welcome, but World Cup participation may not be ‘appropriate’

The U.S. president’s remark follows Iran’s sports and youth minister stating that the “corrupt” U.S. government has “created extreme insecurity.”

Mar. 12, 2026

Trump says Iran soccer team welcome, but World Cup participation may not be ‘appropriate’

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Iran, Soccer, FIFA
A spectator at the Iran-Morocco match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 15, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that it may not be “appropriate” for Iran’s soccer team to come to the United States for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, after Iran’s minister of sports and youth said it’s not safe for the country’s soccer team to participate.

The tournament will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s remark follows an interview posted on Tuesday in which Iranian Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television that it was “not possible” for the team to compete as the “players are not safe in the U.S.,” according to the Associated Press.

“Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader and created extreme insecurity, we cannot participate in the World Cup,” Donyamali said. “The players have no safety, and the conditions for participation simply don’t exist.”

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, met with Trump on Tuesday to prepare for the games and stated that the pair “spoke about the current situation in Iran and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino wrote.

The uncertainty comes as several members of Iran’s women’s national team reportedly defected during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, with at least five players seeking asylum after refusing to sing their country’s national anthem before a match and fearing reprisals if they returned home.

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